Senate Probes Arrest Of Deji Adeyanju

"Our Constitution has given us the freedom of association, freedom of expression and freedom of the press. This is not acceptable to me; it should not be accepted by the Senate. It is time for the Senate to stand up and speak up in defence of Deji Adeyanju. We need to defend Deji Adeyanju, as we need to defend every Nigerian. The Senate should constitute a committee to look into this. A matter like this should not be awoken from the grave. This is about our basic fundamental human rights," Melaye said in his presentation on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2018

The Senate has resolved to probe the arrest of Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigerians.

This was part of the resolutions made at its proceedings on Tuesday.

The plenary began at some minutes past noon and was presided over by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Citing Orders 43 and 52, Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West District in the National Assembly, stated that one of his constituents, Deji Adeyanju, was invited by the Police.

Speaking on Adeyanju's arrest, Melaye said: “Deji Adeyanju is a pro-democracy activist. He has been arrested twice by the Nigerian Police for organising protests in the defence of democracy. This activist was arrested again by the Police, for a matter that took place 18 years ago. The judgement has been given. Deji Adeyanju and two others have been discharged and acquitted by the court.

“Mr. President, we are in a democracy. Our Constitution has given us the freedom of association, freedom of expression and freedom of the press. This is not acceptable to me; it should not be accepted by the Senate. It is time for the Senate to stand up and speak up in defence of Deji Adeyanju. We need to defend Deji Adeyanju, as we need to defend every Nigerian.

“The Senate should constitute a committee to look into this. A matter like this should not be awoken from the grave. This is about our basic fundamental human rights.”

Senator Emmanuel Paulker representing Bayelsa Central Constituency seconded the motion and Saraki referred the Point of Order to the Joint Committee on Police and Judiciary to investigate and report back to the Senate in one week.

In another development, the Senate also read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on the Presentation of 2019 Appropriation Bill to a Joint Session of the National Assembly on Wednesday at 11am.

A letter from the President on his decision to decline assent to the National Broadcasting Commission (Amendment) Bill 2018 was also read on the floor of the Senate.

SaharaReporters, New York

