Stop Voting For Ancestors Interested In Ruling Nigeria Forever, Sowore Says In Uyo

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has taken his campaign to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Addressing a crowd at The Plaza in Uyo on Monday, Sowore urged the people of Uyo and Nigerians not to vote for those who have destroyed the country and now parade themselves as the “messiah”.

Speaking on the need to vote out leaders who don’t have the best interest of the country at heart, Sowore said: “It is time to vote for the right candidate and to stop voting for ancestors interested in ruling Nigeria forever. It is time for young people with fresh ideas to rule this country. We are tired of old people who are recycling themselves. They have governed this country for 58 years.

“They’ve given ignorance instead of education; sickness instead of health; unemployment in place of jobs; poverty in place of wealth. I’m standing in front of you with capability, full of intellectuality, character and integrity. I’m not one of them who steal.”

Speaking further, Sowore, who is also the publisher of SaharaReporters, said the old politicians were able to capture the votes of people over the past years by giving them stipends during campaign and they believe it’s not time to be liberated. He implored then to say ‘no’ to vote-buying this time.

He continued: “They said that the people of Nigeria are not ready to be freed, that our destiny will be tied to the N4,000 cycle. But we are saying ‘no’ to that; ‘no’ to those who destroyed Nigeria and destroy it the more. They have killed all the industries and they are promising that if they come back again they are going to sell all.

“I have been fighting for the liberation of Nigeria for 30 years; enough is enough. We are tired of idiots and fools ruling this country. We are tired of people being ruled without certificates. When people who graduated from university don’t have jobs, people who do not go to school are becoming President. It is time for an educated person to become the President of Nigeria.

“I don’t have money to distribute but I have the ideas to give you, because that will be the new currency in this country. Instead of funding lazy senators, we will fund our students. Instead of funding the armed robbers of the House of Representatives, we want to invest in our children.

“We want to turn Akwa-Ibom into a touristic centre where two million of people will be coming to visit. It is no longer going to be an oil-spillage state again and a place where politicians will lie to you that they’ve built a world-class hospital and when they are sick, they travel out to treat themselves.

"Our party is untainted and corrupt-free, and has never been involved in kidnapping and looting in the Nigeria’s treasury before. We have a bunch of educated, young, enthusiastic, aggressive, experienced candidates who will propel this country to greatness. We urge you to join us to save Nigeria today.”