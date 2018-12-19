‘Sai Buhari, Sai Baba’ — How Buhari Was Welcomed To National Assembly For Budget presentation

President Muhammadu made a grand entry to the National Assembly for the unveiling of the 2019 appropriation bill on Wednesday, as a host of his supporters chanted his name relentlessly in the lead-up to his budget speech.

Arriving at about 2;40pm, the President was swamped by his admirers and adulators, amidst shouts of ‘Sai Buhari, Sai baba’, ‘Sai Buhari, Sai baba’.

Many of the lawmakers and party loyalists were seen thrusting their hands in the air, ‘stomping’ the ground excitedly and clapping along, as Buhari made his entry into the joint session.

Prominent among those pictured heartily cheering the President was Godswil Akpabio, a long-serving member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and erstwhile Minority Leader of the Senate, who crossed to the President’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in August. See Also Breaking News 'Nooooo', 'Liessssss' — Buhari Booed By Lawmakers While Presenting Appropriation Bill

Buhari’s honeymoon was soon to end, though, as parts of his speech were punctured by shouts of “nooooo”, “liessssss” by his opponents among the lawmakers.