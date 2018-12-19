Abductors Give Families Of Ondo Kidnap Victims 24 Hours To Pay Ransom

Suspected gunmen who kidnapped travellers on the Akure/Owo road in Ondo State have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to families of their victims for the payment of ransom.

SaharaReporters gathered that the abductors had threatened to kill the victims if the ransom is not paid before the deadline expires.

Two Ondo State civil servants, Ayewumi Ogunsemore working with forestry department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Bunmi Falodun who works with FADAMA were abducted over the weekend. See Also CRIME 'Fulani Herdsmen' Abduct Children, Civil Servants, Lecturers In Ondo

Ogunsemore was abducted with his wife, Ronke and her sister while returning to Akure from a wedding ceremony.

The abductors had also demanded N100million for their release.

A family member of one of the victims who spoke to our correspondent on phone said the kidnappers have reduced the ransom from N100million to N5million. The family member, who preferred not to be named, said the abductors were very serious with their threats to murder the victims if the ransom was not paid in the next 24 hours.

"These kidnappers called us today with a number and issued us a 24-hour ultimatum to pay the ransom they demanded from us or we lose our brothers and his wife. We pleaded with them but they did not listen. Instead, they told us they have decided to lower the ransom for us from N100million to N5million.

"We were even crying that it would be difficult for us to raise such money becuase our people are ordinary civil servants. They said we should continue to joke with them until we see the dead body of our people.

"Please, help us. We are seeking assistance because those boys are not making empty threats. They can kill as they have threatened. We are begging the people of Ondo State to come to our rescue. Our uncle and his wife must not be killed by these kidnappers. We have also called on the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to help us out."

Recently, a staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), Taiwo Akinyemi, was killed by his abductors over the delay in the payment of the ransom demanded from his family members.