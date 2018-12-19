BREAKING: Houses, Cars Burnt As Abule Egba Erupts In Flames

According to eyewitnesses, the incident which occurred at Oko Oba road, around Tipper Garage, Agege, resulted from oil spillage from a tanker.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2018


Fire is currently raging in Abule Egba, Lagos State.

The fire started in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Vandals were said to have taken over the spillage area and while bunkering activities were ongoing, the area became engulfed in flames.

Motorists have been urged to find alternative routes.

Officers of the Lagos State Fire Service are currently on ground trying to battle the flames to prevent it from spreading to adjoining buildings as well as the nearest petrol station.

More to follow...

SaharaReporters, New York

