FreeDejiAdeyanju Protesters Storm Human Rights Commission In Abuja

Concerned Nigerians, as well as friends and family members of Deji Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians, stormed the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Abuja on Wednesday to protest his detention by the Nigerian Police Force.

The protesters, clad in black T-Shirts, displayed Adeyanju's portrait with various inscriptions such as '#FreeDejiAdeyanjuNow', 'Tyranny Has No Place In Nigeria', 'Deji Must Not Die and 'Buhari Must Go'.

Addressing the protesters, Dare Ariyo Atoye, Coordinator of Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, said the concerned civil societies decided to "report the ordeals and persecution of Adeyanju to the human rights body, because of the plot to silence him at all costs".

He noted that the Nigerian Government would stop at nothing to "stop him from continuing to exercise his fundamental human rights as an activist who speaks truth to power".

Atoye stated that the plot to silence Adeyanju was further "emboldened as the Police hurriedly transfered him to Kano State, claiming they want to review the same case in which judgement and justice was served about 10 years ago", and vowed that "the remaining days of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government would not witness peace, should a strand of hair miss from the activist".

Also speaking at the rally, journalist and writer, Frederick Nwabufor, said they would not allow Nigeria to return to the "black days of tyranny", adding that the young people of Nigeria would stand against any oppression by the government.

"We would stand against any form of tyranny and persecution of any Nigerian at all level," Nwabufor said. "I have said it before that even if there is a change of government today, I will stand against illegal incarceration of any Nigerian."

Receiving a formal letter from the protesters, the Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Lambert Oparah, said the commission would look into the complaints submitted by the group, adding that the commission has the mandate to promote, protect and enforce the rights of all Nigerians.

"I will receive these complaints on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, who is not presently here. We will look into these complaints and we will address it properly," he said.

"I can assure you that the commission is very much alive to its responsibilities. We will subject it to due process that is usually associated with complaints and assure you that within the next few days, you will get a firm response from the commission."

He urged the group to submit relevant documents regarding the case to the commission.