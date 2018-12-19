'He's Friends With Criminals, Yahoo Boys' — Group Wants Ondo Police Commissioner Removed Over Rising Crime Rate

The Sunshine Liberation Front (SLF) has called for the immediate sack of the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju, over “incessant kidnapping of innocent people in the state”.

In a statement issued in Akure on Wednesday, the Ondo State capital, the group accused Adeyanju of “aiding and also abetting criminals who have now turned the roads in the state into a den of kidnappers”.

Comrade Akinyele Akinwale, Ondo State Coordinator of the SLF, who signed the statement obtained by SaharaReporters, expressed worry over the rampant cases of kidnapping in the state.

Akinyele harped on the need to review the security measures of the state, as the rate of crime was becoming alarming.

The group also demanded an explanation from Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of the state, on the budget for ‘security votes’ in the state.

Highlighting the various incidents of kidnapping and robbery in various areas of Ondo, the statement read: “The cumulative occurrences and investigations from individuals who have fallen victims of these kidnapping cases in the state, suggest that there is a ‘ring of collaboration’ and connivance between these kidnappers and the top echelon of security agencies in the state.

“This is why we, Sunshine Liberation Front, are calling for the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Mr. Olugbenga Adeyanju, whose clandestine activities and hobnobbing with the men of the underworld have remained questionable.

“Adeyanju has allegedly been aiding and abetting criminals and their like minds, including hoodlums; a good example is that of NURTW thugs, who recently staged an attack on some of the lawmakers of Ondo House of Assembly and journalists who were only carrying out their duties as permitted by the Nigerian constitution.

“Another one is the police boss's deep relationship with internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ who perpetrate all forms of evil in the state, including killing innocent young ladies for rituals, with little or no sanctions on their criminal activities.

“Since his deployment to the state to ensure the maximum protection of lives and property, Mr Adeyanju has not only flouted the main rules guiding the Force, but has also joined partisan politics by his close relationship with Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and other politicians in the state.

“While we are asking the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to wade into the security issues in the state, we are also demanding to know the role of the Governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of the state, on the rampant kidnappings in Ondo State.”

The group also called for transparency in ensuring security in the state.

“Therefore, SLF demands to know, with all sense of sincerity and purpose for a more secured Ondo State, what the Governor does with the monthly security votes amounting to over N400 million a month to provide security in the state," it said.

“We also charge media practitioners in the state to challenge the Police with all recognized legal weapons at their disposal to ensure the provision of maximum security for the lives and properties of the people.

“The media, as known and acknowledged by all and sundry, is the fourth estate of the realm and the bridge between the governed and the government. We expect them to perform their job without any fear or favour, and ask critical questions on and about the state of our security in Ondo State.”