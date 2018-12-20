Adamawa Assembly Passes Bill Raising Teachers' Retirement Age From 60 To 65

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has passed the bill seeking 65 years as retirement age for teachers into law.

The bill, which is now awaiting Governor Jibrilla Bindo's consent, has raised the retirement age of teachers of primary and secondary schools in the state to 65, as against the subsisting 60 years.

The bill was passed into law on Wednesday following a motion by the Majority Leader, Hassan Mamman Barguma (Hong Constituency), after the third reading.

Sponsor of the bill, Abdullahi Umar Yapak, representing Verre constituency, said the bill is aimed at addressing the challenges faced by teachers in Adamawa State after retirement, stressing that "the increase in retirement age from 60 to 65 will help, as those retiring at 60 are still useful to the teaching profession".

"Teachers usually attain their retirement age of 60 while still productive, hence the need to raise their retirement age to 65. The bill will equally benefit the students and those who start their teaching career at young age. It will also address the issue of frustration among teachers who retire early without getting their entitlements at the appropriate time," he said.

The bill also provides 10 per cent of basic salary as allowance to teachers posted outside local government headquarters.

Comrade Rodney Nathan, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state, said: "The bill passed into law in Adamawa State will further spur the teachers to give their best".

SaharaReporters had reported earlier this year that the NUT had advocated a rise in the retirement age of teachers.