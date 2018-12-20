Association Of Local Government Vice Chairmen Holds Maiden Conference

Presentation and ratification of the national and zonal executives of the association were also part of the activities. Honourable Princess Folashade Olabanji-oba from Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State emerged the National Deputy Chairman of the association. Honourable Muktar Gora from Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State emerged the Secretary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2018

The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria has held its first conference. 

The event was held from December 17 to 19 at Agura Hotel, Abuja, with the Executive Chairman of Abuja MUNICIPAL council, Honorable Adamu Candido. CANDIDO, being the chief host. 
In his opening remarks, Honorable Lawrence Onuchukwu, National Chairman of the Association, welcomed all the invited guests. 
The theme, ‘Prospects and Challenges of the Local Government in Nigeria’, was delivered by Dr. Abayomi Ogunowo, lecturer, Political Science and International Relations at the University of Abuja.

Kenneth Adejoh Michael, a management consultant, delivered a paper on ‘Understanding Legal Administrative Structures/ The Role of Vice Chairmen of local government In Nigeria’.

Another topic, ‘Self-Reliance/Life in and after Office’, was presented by Babatunde Oluremi Ogunlaja, a retired Deputy Director, Development Finance Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters, Abuja.

Thereafter, there were group discussions and familiarization between executives and members of the association.

SaharaReporters, New York

