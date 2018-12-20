Devise New Means Of Handling Ondo Security Situation, Yoruba Youth Tell Akeredolu

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2018

A group, the Oodua Youth Coalition (OYC), has called on the state governor and security agencies to find lasting solutions to the rampant cases of kidnapping on major roads of Ondo State.

The group made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday, in which it expressed worry about the alarming rate of kidnapping and robberies.

The statement, signed by its National President, Oluyi Tayo Akinade, called for a review of the security formation of the state.

The group also called on security agencies in the state to endeavour to work in synergy and form a squad in order to win the war against those terrorising innocent people for ransom.

The statement read: "The national body of all Yoruba youth groups, Oodua Youth Coalition (OYC), is concerned about the alarming rate of kidnappings and robberies on innocent Nigerian citizens on our roads. The increase in the abductions in recent days, especially in Ondo State, calls for strategic and new ways of handling the security situation.

"We therefore call on the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Director of State Security Services, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and all other agencies involved in the security of lives and properties of the people to come to our aid and devise new means of attacking this latest scourge. We also advise they form a great synergy to nip in the bud these kidnappings and robberies on our highways.

"More so, we ask that the state governor, His Excellency, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, use his good office and wide networks to curtail these horrible occurrences. As the Chief Security Officer of the state, he has the power, ability, means, resources and all at his disposal to secure our lives.

"Oodua Youth Coalition believes the time has come for the criminals to face the combined wrath of the people and their government. We at OYC have confidence in our security apparatus and are hopeful that these incessant kidnappings will be a thing of the past in no time."

SaharaReporters, New York

