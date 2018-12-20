Three Naval Officers Sentenced To Jail For 'Stealing' Tompolo’s Property

"They were dismissed first, after which they were de-kitted and now they are going to serve five months' jail term. So, what we did this morning was to de-kit them and then hand them over to the prison service to continue their jail term," Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, Commander NNS Delta, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2018

Tompolo SaharaReporters Media

The Nigeria Navy has dismissed three junior officers who stole items belonging to former ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, during an operation at Mieka jetty in Warri, Delta State.

Those discharged from service as announced by the Nigerian Navy on Thursday are Ekong Samuel, Elijah Igbuda Sagwada, and Daudawa Shuaibu.

Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, Commander NNS Delta, explained that the dismissal and sentencing of the erring personnel was done in accordance with standard Navy rules, adding that they were given fair hearing, allowed to come with their counsels and were only dismissed and sentenced after the court martial was satisfied that they were guilty.

"They were dismissed first, after which they were de-kitted and now they are going to serve five months' jail term. So, what we did this morning was to dekit them and then hand them over to the prison service to continue their jail term," he said.

"I want to make this statement clear that the Nigerian Navy has never and will never condone any case of indiscipline, especially issues that will bring disrepute to the service. We do not cover any of our personnel that is caught involved in such cases. That is why today we have dismissed them and then we are handing them over the prison to serve their jail term. We are handing the three ratings to the prisons authority to serve five months in prison at Okere Prison in Warri, Delta State.”

The dismissed officers' uniforms were taken off them, while they were paraded before journalists.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Gunmen Abduct Rivers Anglican Bishop, Kill Anambra Pastor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME After Four Days In Captivity, Ondo Civil Servants Regain Freedom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Devise New Means Of Handling Ondo Security Situation, Yoruba Youth Tell Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Buhari Directs Security Agencies To Find Badeh's Killers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LEAKED: Kogi Govt Breeding Bakassi Militia for Electoral Violence
CRIME EXPOSED: Bakassi Boys, The Militia Group Being Bred By Gov Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Militant Leader's Younger Brother, Driver Killed During Ransom Negotiation In Bayelsa
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics PDP Lawmakers Explain Why They Booed Buhari During 2019 Budget Presentation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Buhari Commissions $600m Terminal At Nnamdi Azikwe Airport
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER FG Withdraws $1.6bn In Three weeks, Shrinks ECA To $631m
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: President Buhari Presents 2019 Budget To National Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'Look, Don't Tell Me That' — NEDG Boss Loses Cool While Discussing Sowore's Exclusion From Debate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Six Reasons Why Sowore Should Be Elected As Nigeria’s Next President By Dr Malcolm Fabiyi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Oshiomhole Rejects Calls For Service Chiefs Sacking
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Sowore Sues NEDG/BON, Asks Court To Stop Presidential Debate From Holding Without Him
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Government Declares Holidays For Christmas, New Year
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police 'He's Friends With Criminals, Yahoo Boys' — Group Wants Ondo Police Commissioner Removed Over Rising Crime Rate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019: It Will Take God To Market APC Guber Candidate, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Rejects Any Renegotiation Of N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad