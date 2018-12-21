Abuja Court Sets Deji Adeyanju Free But Kano Court Sends Him To Prison Till February

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of Deji Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians.

Adeyanju was taken to Kano a few days ago to stand trial for an old case, for which he had been discharged and acquitted by a court in Kano years ago.

He had been arraigned before a Kano Magistrate Court earlier during the week, and remanded in custody. The court had adjourned till Friday, December 21, 2018, for hearing on his bail application.

However, counsel to Adeyanju, Mike Ozhekome (SAN), had filed a suit in an Abuja court, seeking the enforcement of Adeyanju's fundamental human rights.

Delivering judgment in Abuja on Friday, the presiding judge, Justice Sandhi, ruled that the allegations brought against him do not warrant his being kept in detention, and therefore ordered his immediate and unconditional release by the Police.

The matter was adjourned till January 7, 2019 for hearing.

But in a separate ruling, the court sitting in Kano ordered that Adeyanju should be remanded in Police custody.

Ruling on the matter at the Chief Magistrate Court in Kano, Hassan Fagge said he lacked the power to take hearing on the case, and issued an order for Adeyanju's remandment in custody till February 6, 2019 when the matter could be heard at a higher court.