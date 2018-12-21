Leo Ogor's Supporters Accused Of Destroying APC Candidate's Billboards In Delta

Supporters of Leo Ogor, member representing Isoko federal constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been accused of destroying billboards belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Isoko Federal House of Representatives, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the destruction of the billboards at Oyede and other parts of Isoko came after Wednesday's inauguration of the Joel-Onowakpo Thomas campaign committee at Oyede ward 12, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The destruction of the billboards, alleged to have been carried out on Wednesday night, was said to have been done with the support of Leo Ogor, who is currently suffering from partial stroke.

An Oyede youth simply identified as Mano, who saw the supporters destroy the billboards belonging to the APC candidate, said: "We saw Honourable Leo Ogor's supporters and thugs on Wednesday midnight destroying Joel-Onowakpo Thomas billboards for no just cause. As they carried out the destruction, we heard them say: "We don't want to see Joel-Onowakpo's billboards in Oyede town or any part of Isoko land. Apart from our Oga, Rt. Hon. Leo Ogor's posters and billboards, we don't want to see Joel Onowakpo's billboards in our community or any other community. Our Oga, Leo Ogor, the Oyibo of Isoko, is aware of this and there's nothing anybody can do to us."

Condemning the act, the Joel-Onowakpo Thomas campaign organisation said the destruction of their principal's billboards had been going on across Isoko, stating that it is "uncivilized and inhumane" and "a sign of defeat on the side of the opposition party sponsoring the act in the land".

The campaign organisation, however, noted that no amount of sponsored destruction of its principal's billboards or intimidation of any kind would stop the people of Isoko nation from giving their mandates to "the tested and trusted Joel-Onowakpo Thomas" to represent them at the House of Representatives come 2019.

"On Thursday morning, we got a report that our billboards were on Wednesday night destroyed at Oyede and other parts of Isoko land. Let them continue to destroy our billboards, but that will not stop the good people of Isoko nation from giving their mandates to Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, a tested and trusted technocrat to represent them at the House of Representatives come 2019. As the destruction of our billboards is going on, we have warned our party members and supporters never to retaliate but go about campaigning for our principal in the most civilised manner," the campaign organisation said.

All efforts to contact Ogor on the issue proved abortive. However, one of his political associates who did not want his name mentioned because he was not authorised to speak on behalf of the federal lawmaker, debunked the allegation, but added that "though it is possible that some overzealous supporters of Right Honourable Leo Ogor may have done that, they cannot be said to have been sent by Leo to carry out such condemnable act".

Meanwhile, the Isoko Development Union (IDU), the parent body of the Isoko nation, has condemned the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta region.

Iduh Amadhe, President General of IDU, stated this last weekend while playing host to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Isoko Federal House of Representatives, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas and his campaign organisation when they visited the IDU secretariat, Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

Amadhe admonished Thomas not to fritter away opportunities to bring development to his constituency, if elected in the 2019 general election.

"IDU is for everybody, not for any particular political party. Immediately the news of the consultation of the APC candidate and his campaign organisation filtered into town, PDP tried all it could to stop the leadership of IDU from receiving the APC candidate and his entourage, but we have made it clear that IDU is not for any political party and as a parent body, we will welcome and give our blessings to all Isoko sons and daughters vying for elective positions not minding their political affiliations," he said.

"Joel-Onowakpo, once you are voted into power in come 2019, please don't be a lawmaker and at the same time a contractor. Rather, allow your followers and supporters to execute such contracts as empowerment to them. Always carry IDU along in the scheme of things, especially budget inputs. Don't leave us in the dark and you must always do things to bring glory to Isoko nation."