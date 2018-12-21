Our Leaders Are Sick... They're Using Our Destinies For Rituals, Says Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), says there isn't any progress in the country because our leaders are "sick" and they are using our future and destinies for rituals.

He therefore warned Nigerians that they cannot afford "another four years of hunger, poverty and suffering".

He called on the people to ensure active participation in the 2019 general election in order to bring an end to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country.

He stated this on Thursday, when he campaigned in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, as part of his party's activities in the build-up to the 2019 general election.

Speaking on the need to usher in a new administration, he said: “We have been oppressed for years; your resources have been looted for years. There has been hunger, poverty and suffering in this country for years. You have to stop voting for the heavy weight parties so that they won’t continue to give heavy weight punishment to our people.

"We want to put an end to the government of PDP, APC. We have to stop voting for PDP and APC because that are giving us heavy duty of hunger, starvation and poverty. We want you to have a country where you can send your children to school, not to be hired as political thugs. That is why our party AAC is here to encourage you to take your country back next year.

"We cannot wait for another four years of suffering in this country. We cannot wait for another four years of sickness for our people. Our leaders are sick; our leaders are using our future and destinies for rituals that is why there isn't any progress. But we can say with fresh ideas, we can make this country a fantastic country, to make Nigeria to start working like a country. Ghana, Rwanda and South Africa are not better than Nigeria. Nigeria should be compared with Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia and the rest, but the suffering is too much. In Nigeria, APC (Association of Poverty Congress) and PDP (Papa Deceiving Pikin). The suffering they are imposing on us is too much; the money that should be used to send our children to school and to build hospitals has been squandered.

"Vote for our party so that this will be state of progress and not poverty, problem or hardship state. We want a situation where you will be able to send your children to school. Our minimum wage is not N30,000, it is going to be N100,000. If your children did not go to school, we promise to give them free education. Anyone who does not have job, we are going to provide them jobs; not that you will be an oil-producing state and it will be a white man that will be exploring the oil. Any of your children who is a graduate will work in our company.

"Do not vote for N500 or N5,000 again, because if you divide N5,000 in four years, what will be your gain? The rest of it will be hunger and poverty. Our religion is not Islam or Christianity. It is hunger and poverty that is our religion. How can we survive if we are unable to change the government that destroyed us? Vote for me so that I can drive away the ‘Baba’ that is in Daura also Atiku, so that we can have a Nigerian who has fresh ideas."

He also spoke on his plans to ensure economic development, such that will affect people across all sectors and at all levels.