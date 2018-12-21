Two Arrested At Enugu Airport For 'Carrying' $2.8m Cash For 'Some Notable Banks'

The Enugu zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted $2.8million cash by two persons suspected to be money launderers, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

A statement by the anti-graft commission on Friday gave the names of the suspects as Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, who were alleged to be working for a company: Bankers Warehouse.

The men were nabbed based on intelligence report on Thursday.

The statement read: "Upon their arrests, they were caught with consignments of two suitcases, containing $1.4million each, totalling $2.8million, at the departure lounge of the airport while about to board an Arik Air evening flight to Lagos.

"During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they have been in the business of conveying cash for 'some notable banks', for over six years and were in the process of doing same for Union Bank Plc, located at New Market, Onitsha, Anambra State, when they were caught," the commission said.

"The suspects further confessed that they had so far carried out such assignments, 'four times this year'. They are presently giving useful information to operatives of the Commission, and will be charged to court soon."