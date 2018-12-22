FAAN Security Officer Slumps, Dies At Lagos Airport

Usman Mohammed, a security personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) slumped and died on Friday, while on duty at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Olayinka Abioye, immediate past General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), confirmed the incident to NAN on Saturday.

Speaking on the incident, Abioye said: "The deceased was a former executive member of NUATE, FAAN branch. We learnt he was on duty yesterday when he suddenly collapsed and died before receiving medical attention".

The deceased, survived by a wife and five children, has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Abioye referred to Mohammed’s demise as unfortunate, and called on the management of FAAN to give priority to the well being of workers.

Noting that some aviation security staff are being made to work more than the required eight hours per day without rest periods or compensation, he claimed that "some of them work for 12 hours at a stretch without break simply because the Directorate of Aviation Security is suffering from dearth of adequate manpower".

He urged FAAN to deploy more personnel to the directorate and provide adequate medical facilities at the airport.