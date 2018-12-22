I Am Not Neglecting Any Part Of Nigeria, Buhari Tells South-East

Buhari, who spoke through the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, during the inauguration of a multi-billion naira water project at Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, said he loves Igbo people.

by Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri Dec 22, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that his administration was not neglecting any part of the country.

The President said that the people of the South-East geopolitical zone should rest assured that he woulld fulfil every promise he made to them.

The minister said, “President Muhammadu Buhari holds Igbo people in high esteem and will do everything within his reach and power to fulfil his promises to the people of the region.”

He explained that the water project, which was initiated by Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu (Imo North), was appropriated in the 2019 budget estimate.

According to Adamu, the project will make clean water available to the people of Ehime Mbano.

Speaking at the event, Uwajumogu said his constituents would support Buhari’s re-election bid.

Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri

