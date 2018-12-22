Presidency: Nobody Can Stop Me From Contesting In 2023 – Okorocha

The governor described himself as the rallying point for all Ndigbo and the only one who can bridge unity, understanding and togetherness in order to realize Igbo presidency in 2023.

by Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri Dec 22, 2018

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said that his mind is fixed on becoming the first elected civilian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The governor made the remark when he hosted members of the Orlu Zone Congress of Journalists (OZCOJ) in his office.

He said that all the campaigns of calumny against him was because his detractors have realised that he is the most eligible and most detribalised Igbo man.

The governor described himself as the rallying point for all Ndigbo and the only one who can bridge unity, understanding and togetherness in order to realize Igbo presidency in 2023.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator of OZCOJ, Ambassador Ikenna Onuoha, said that Orlu people were happy that one of their sons represented them very well as governor of Imo, and by being a worthy ambassador of the zone.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri

You may also like

Read Next

Business Wike Terminates Sale Of State-Owned Power Plants Bought By APC Gov Candidate's Company
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Amosun: We Fear Only God, Buhari, Nothing More
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Neglecting Any Part Of Nigeria, Buhari Tells South-East
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: We’ll End Okorocha’s Familiocracy In Imo – Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Kashamu To PDP: Negotiate With Us Or Forget Ogun State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How I Prostrated For Amosun Over Yewa Agenda – Dapo Abiodun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Two Arrested At Enugu Airport For 'Carrying' $2.8m Cash For 'Some Notable Banks'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Wike Terminates Sale Of State-Owned Power Plants Bought By APC Gov Candidate's Company
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'This Can Only Be The Devil At Work' — Fans React To Olamide's Defence Of 'Logo Benz'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Badeh's Driver Alive And Recuperating Well, Says NAF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Amosun: We Fear Only God, Buhari, Nothing More
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Allison-Madueke As Nigerian Govt Commences Extradition Process
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER FG Withdraws $1.6bn In Three weeks, Shrinks ECA To $631m
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Am Not Neglecting Any Part Of Nigeria, Buhari Tells South-East
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: We’ll End Okorocha’s Familiocracy In Imo – Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Kashamu To PDP: Negotiate With Us Or Forget Ogun State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How I Prostrated For Amosun Over Yewa Agenda – Dapo Abiodun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lai Mohammed Says APC Has Fulfilled All Promises To Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad