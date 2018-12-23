Army Restates Commitment To Peaceful Festive Season In Adamawa

Brigadier General Mohammad Bello, Brigade Commander of 23 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, has assured the public of peaceful festive season.

Bello gave the assurance during the quarterly show of force by the joint security agencies in Yola, amidst palpable apprehension, regarding the removal of all military roadblocks in the state.

In the recent past, kidnappings involving high profile personalities have taken place in the state, including the killing of Dr. Mwajim Malgwi and his wife.

However, the Brigade Commander noted that its officers were on top of the security situation and restated the Army's commitment to ensuring peace during the festive season, as well as during the 2019 elections.

"As the 2019 general election and Christmas celebration are fast approaching, the Nigerian Army took it upon itself to make the environment peaceful during and after the celebrations," he said.

He urged the public to go about their normal businesses, as the Nigerian Army is on alert to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians.