A Week After Killing 20 In Zamfara, Bandits Kill Another 17 In Fresh Onslaught

"They were chasing and shooting people dead on motorbikes, I saw them approaching and I tried to alert the other residents. Some were able to escape the carnage, but others were unfortunate and got trapped and killed,” a resident, Ali Hassan, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2018

The remains of four residents killed by armed bandits at Nassarawa Gödel, being prepared for burial in the community in Zamfara State Daily Trust

Armed bandits have launched an atack on Magami community in Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, leaving no fewer than 17 people dead.

Just last week, more than 20 people were killed in attacks on communities in Birnin Magaji.

In yet another incident, the Nigeria Police Force lost 16 officers in an ambush by bandits in Zamfara, which occurred on Thursday, November 29, 2018. See Also CRIME Police: 16 Officers Killed In Zamfara Ambush 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

According to Daily Trust, residents narrated how dozens of armed men arrived in the community, shooting sporadically and killing many people.

SP Muhammad Shehu, spokesman of the state Police Command, noted that the Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, had deployed additional a tactical team comprising PMF/CTU/FSARS to Magami village to compliment the efforts of Police teams and other sister security services.

According to Shehu, the Police Commissioner alongside the scting Governor of Zamfara State, as well as heads of security agencies were at the scene earlier on Sunday to assess the situation.

Speaking on the incident, Shehu said: ”The unit of the PMF/CTU personnel has already arrived the village and they were directed to operate in collaboration with the military and other security personnel to restore normalcy and forestall any security threat by any disgruntled person or group of persons.

“While the Command condoles the government and people of Zamfara State over the unfortunate incident, it has also vowed to arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of this dastardly act. The Command in this regard appeals for continued collaboration with all the security agencies in the state to bring lasting peace in the community and security to Zamfara State."

 

