Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'

Speaking on the killings in Zamfara, Buhari said: “These horrendous acts of violence are crimes against humanity. This violence must stop".

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of Nigerians in Birnin Magaji community in Tsafe Local Government Area and Magami community in Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, by suspected armed bandits.

Speaking on the incident, Buhari said: “These horrendous acts of violence are crimes against humanity. This violence must stop."

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) on Monday, noted that the president expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks, the government and people of Zamfara State, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The statement continued: "The President, who has authorized an assessment trip to Zamfara and Sokoto States by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Baba Sadiq on Christmas and Boxing days, reassured residents of states plagued by armed bandits, including Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and Taraba, that their safety is an enduring commitment of his administration and he will continue to ensure that security agencies work round the clock to protect local populations.

"To this end, a major operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police, Department of State Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, is being considered to restore peace and stability in the region.

"President Buhari conveyed his strong support to the Nigeria Police Force, which has already deployed Special Forces in each of the local government in Zamfara State and the Defence Headquarters’ deployment of a Special Military Intervention Force comprising more than 1,000 personnel to respond to the security challenges in the North Central and North West. These measures, among others, will be intensified to flush out the bandits from wherever they are.

"The President commended Nigerians for their support to our security agencies who have continued to demonstrate dedication, commitment and bravery even in very difficult and complex operations."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Niger Delta Avengers Demand Sovereign State, Vow To Cripple Economy
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram NEMA Blames Boko Haram For Widespread Malnourishment In Borno
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News New Militant Group Blows Up Oil Pipeline In Delta Region
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency 'Afiesere-Iwhrenene Line Gone, More To Go Soon,' Militants Threaten
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
#IPOB: Biafra In Existence For Over 600 Years Before Amalgamation - Civil War Veteran
Insurgency Group Which First Identified Circulating Anti-Igbo Song Appeals For Calm, Cautions Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News One Dead, Many Injured As Hausa And Gbagyi Youths Clash in Bwari Near Abuja
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Can’t Use Stadium For Campaign, By Akwa Ibom Govt
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate of Return From Delta Deputy Speaker Who Forged His NECO Certificate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Bankers Warehouse Demands Apology From EFCC Over Arrest Of Employees Carrying $2.8m Cash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides I Have Fear of God, Not Buhari, Amosun Clarifies
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Lawmakers Booing Buhari Didn't Come As A Surprise By Dyep Shibayan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'There Was A Communication Error' — Atiku Admits He Didn't Speak With Slain Soldier's Wife
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion What Is The Logo Of Your Benz? By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Won’t Sign Any More Bills – Presidency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Buhari May Extend IGP’s Tenure By Six Months, CUPP Kicks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Let’s Compare Achievements As Governors, Okorocha Challenges Oshiomhole
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PDP Knock Osinbajo For Wooing Yoruba With 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad