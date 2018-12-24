EFCC Asks Court For Forfeiture Of $2.8Million Seized At Enugu Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Federal High Court in Enugu State to grant an order of interim forfeiture of the $2.8million seized by its officers in Enugu State.

The motion was filed at the Federal High Court holden in Enugu State.

The EFCC claimed that Union Bank, who is claiming ownership of the money, is yet to appear before any of its offices to establish its claim.

According to the anti-graft agency, it also filed an affidavit of urgency for the matter to be heard on December 27, 2018, before a vacation Judge sitting in Port Harcourt.

EFCC had claimed that it intercepted $2.8million cash movement by two persons suspected to be money launderers at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

A statement by the anti-graft commission noted that "Efforts are being made to secure a warrant for the detention of the suspects pending when they will be charged to court. The warrant is consequent upon the refusal of the Bank or any of the relatives to come for the release of the suspects".

Since the arrest of the duo — Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel — on Thursday, December 20, 2018, and subsequent seizure of the money by the commission, the Bankers Warehouse and Union Bank have issued a statement against the anti-graft agency that the two men arrested are criminals.

Bankers Warehouse maintained that it is a registered company authorised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to carry out cash movement as well as currency processing.

They are demanding that Augustine and Emmanuel are immediately released, and an apology issued to the company and its employees whose images have been maligned.