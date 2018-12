Sophie Oluwole, Nigeria's first female Doctor of Philosophy, is dead.

News of her death was announced on Monday.

Popularly referred to as 'Mamalawo', Professor Oluwole, who was 82 at the time of her death, was a senior lecturer at the University of Lagos and the Chief Executive Officer of Centre for African Culture and Development.

She retired from the Department of Philosophy, University of Lagos.

She is also an author on several books on philosophy and traditional religion.