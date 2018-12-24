'There Was A Communication Error' — Atiku Admits He Didn't Speak With Slain Soldier's Wife

"On Sunday, the former Vice President tried albeit unsuccessfully to contact Mrs. Sakaba but was able to eventually speak with Maryam, younger sister of the gallant soldier during which he expressed his deepest condolences to the family. However, this communication was erroneously communicated. The error is regretted," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2018

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has confirmed that he did not speak with the widow of one of the soldiers killed in Metele, recently.

The former Vice-President had initially said he spoke with the widow of Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Sakaba, one of the soldiers killed by Boko Haram at Metele, Borno State, in November 2018.

He, however, said he spoke Sakaba's sister, Maryam.

The widow's wife said she didn't receive any phone call from Abubakar and Atiku had issued a statement confirming the widow's claim.

A statement by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, issued on Monday, read: "Following the death of Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba during the Boko Haram insurgents’ attack on 157 Taskforce Battalion in Metele, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s staff has made efforts to get the contact of his widow to enable the former Vice President express his condolences over the loss of the fallen hero.

"Over the weekend, Atiku Abubakar was availed with phone numbers of Mrs. Sakaba and Maryam, younger sister of the late soldier, in the alternative.

"On Sunday, the former Vice President tried albeit unsuccessfully to contact Mrs. Sakaba but was able to eventually speak with Maryam, younger sister of the gallant soldier during which he expressed his deepest condolences to the family. However, this communication was erroneously communicated. The error is regretted.

"Atiku Abubakar, however reaffirms his deepest condolences to the Sakaba family, which sacrifices, like those of their brave son, keeps us safe."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Can’t Use Stadium For Campaign, By Akwa Ibom Govt
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate of Return From Delta Deputy Speaker Who Forged His NECO Certificate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Won’t Sign Any More Bills – Presidency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Buhari May Extend IGP’s Tenure By Six Months, CUPP Kicks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PDP Knock Osinbajo For Wooing Yoruba With 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Can’t Use Stadium For Campaign, By Akwa Ibom Govt
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate of Return From Delta Deputy Speaker Who Forged His NECO Certificate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business Bankers Warehouse Demands Apology From EFCC Over Arrest Of Employees Carrying $2.8m Cash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides I Have Fear of God, Not Buhari, Amosun Clarifies
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Lawmakers Booing Buhari Didn't Come As A Surprise By Dyep Shibayan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion What Is The Logo Of Your Benz? By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Won’t Sign Any More Bills – Presidency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Buhari May Extend IGP’s Tenure By Six Months, CUPP Kicks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Let’s Compare Achievements As Governors, Okorocha Challenges Oshiomhole
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PDP Knock Osinbajo For Wooing Yoruba With 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education 'Mamalawo' Sophie Oluwole, 1st Nigerian Female To Bag A PhD In Philosophy, Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad