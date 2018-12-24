'There Was A Communication Error' — Atiku Admits He Didn't Speak With Slain Soldier's Wife

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has confirmed that he did not speak with the widow of one of the soldiers killed in Metele, recently.

The former Vice-President had initially said he spoke with the widow of Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Sakaba, one of the soldiers killed by Boko Haram at Metele, Borno State, in November 2018.

He, however, said he spoke Sakaba's sister, Maryam.

The widow's wife said she didn't receive any phone call from Abubakar and Atiku had issued a statement confirming the widow's claim.

A statement by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, issued on Monday, read: "Following the death of Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba during the Boko Haram insurgents’ attack on 157 Taskforce Battalion in Metele, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s staff has made efforts to get the contact of his widow to enable the former Vice President express his condolences over the loss of the fallen hero.

"Over the weekend, Atiku Abubakar was availed with phone numbers of Mrs. Sakaba and Maryam, younger sister of the late soldier, in the alternative.

"On Sunday, the former Vice President tried albeit unsuccessfully to contact Mrs. Sakaba but was able to eventually speak with Maryam, younger sister of the gallant soldier during which he expressed his deepest condolences to the family. However, this communication was erroneously communicated. The error is regretted.

"Atiku Abubakar, however reaffirms his deepest condolences to the Sakaba family, which sacrifices, like those of their brave son, keeps us safe."