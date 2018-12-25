37 Killed During Protest In Sudan

Dozens of persons have been killed during a peaceful march in Sudan.

The incident occurred during a protest by Sudanese citizens against the poor economic state of the country that has seen the rise of electricity, fuel, food, and medicine that have all been linked to President Omar al-Bashir's policies.

The Sudanese have been engaging the government through protests calling on the government to rise to the occasion.

Residents have gathered to protest in places like Wad Madani, Port Sudan, Gebeit, Al-Qadarif, Atbara, Berber, Dongla, Karima, Al-Damazin, Al Obeid, Al Fasher, Khartoum and Omdurman.

Since the protest commenced on December 14, dozens of peaceful protesters have also been arrested and detained by the Sudanese government.

The citizens have, however, vowed to continue the protest on December 25, 2018, with the hashtag '25th December Procession' already getting many impressions on social media.

According to Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Great Lakes and the Horn, Sarah Jackson, the government must be called to order and stop using armed military officers against protesters.

Speaking on the protest scheduled to hold on Tuesday, the deputy director said: "The fact that the security forces are using lethal force so indiscriminately against unarmed protesters is extremely troubling.

“With dozens already dead, the government must rein in this deadly use of force and prevent more unnecessary bloodshed.

"Instead of trying to stop people from demonstrating, the authorities should be focusing on ending longstanding repression of human rights and resolving the economic crisis that have collectively precipitated these protests.”

Sudan government has also shut down the internet since December 20, in an attempt to stop the protests from reaching global audience.