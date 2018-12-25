37 Killed During Protest In Sudan

Since the protest commenced on December 14, dozens of peaceful protesters have also been arrested and detained by the Sudanese government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2018

Dozens of persons have been killed during a peaceful march in Sudan.

The incident occurred during a protest by Sudanese citizens against the poor economic state of the country that has seen the rise of electricity, fuel, food, and medicine that have all been linked to President Omar al-Bashir's policies.

The Sudanese have been engaging the government through protests calling on the government to rise to the occasion.

Residents have gathered to protest in places like Wad Madani, Port Sudan, Gebeit, Al-Qadarif, Atbara, Berber, Dongla, Karima, Al-Damazin, Al Obeid, Al Fasher, Khartoum and Omdurman.

Since the protest commenced on December 14, dozens of peaceful protesters have also been arrested and detained by the Sudanese government.

The citizens have, however, vowed to continue the protest on December 25, 2018, with the hashtag '25th December Procession' already getting many impressions on social media.

According to Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Great Lakes and the Horn, Sarah Jackson, the government must be called to order and stop using armed military officers against protesters.

Speaking on the protest scheduled to hold on Tuesday, the deputy director said: "The fact that the security forces are using lethal force so indiscriminately against unarmed protesters is extremely troubling.

“With dozens already dead, the government must rein in this deadly use of force and prevent more unnecessary bloodshed.

"Instead of trying to stop people from demonstrating, the authorities should be focusing on ending longstanding repression of human rights and resolving the economic crisis that have collectively precipitated these protests.” 

Sudan government has also shut down the internet since December 20, in an attempt to stop the protests from reaching global audience.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education ASUU Must Not Only Sit At Home But Also Hold Mass Protests, Says Student Group
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
#NigeriaDecides US Senators Move To Ensure Free Elections In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News 'Nooooo', 'Liessssss' — Buhari Booed By Lawmakers While Presenting Appropriation Bill
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Free Speech Abuja Court Sets Deji Adeyanju Free But Kano Court Sends Him To Prison Till February
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Expresses Fears About N30,000 National Minimum Wage
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Adamawa Joins SSANU’s Nationwide Strike, Demands Release Of N8billion
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'There Was A Communication Error' — Atiku Admits He Didn't Speak With Slain Soldier's Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal EFCC Asks Court For Forfeiture Of $2.8Million Seized At Enugu Airport
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate of Return From Delta Deputy Speaker Who Forged His NECO Certificate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Buhari Can’t Use Stadium For Campaign, By Akwa Ibom Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lawmakers Booing Buhari Didn't Come As A Surprise By Dyep Shibayan
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper $8.1b Remittance: CBN, MTN Nigeria Reach Truce
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education 'Mamalawo' Sophie Oluwole, 1st Nigerian Female To Bag A PhD In Philosophy, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad