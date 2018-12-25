Catholic Priests Kidnapped In Anambra

Two Catholic priests have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Nneyi Umeri area of Anambra State.

According to NAN, the clerics were kidnapped while on their way back from Onitsha on Monday evening.

A source who disclosed news of the killing, noted that the priests were serving in Umueze Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state, and were on their way back to prepare for the visit of Cardinal Francis Arinze to the town, when they were abducted by the hoodlums.

“The priests are working at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Umueze Anam, and were kidnapped at Nneyi village, Umuleri area at about 7:30pm on Monday," he said.

Haruna Muhammed, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident, stating that a patrol team attached to Otuocha Division had recovered a light grey Toyota Corolla car marked FST 689 FL, which was abandoned on the Nneyi Umueri road.

According to Muhammed, investigation revealed that the car belonged to a priest allegedly kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. He also added that the Police were making efforts to rescue the victims.