Catholic Priests Kidnapped In Anambra

The priests were kidnapped while on their way back from Onitsha in Anambra State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2018

Two Catholic priests have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Nneyi Umeri area of Anambra State.

According to NAN, the clerics were kidnapped while on their way back from Onitsha on Monday evening.

A source who disclosed news of the killing, noted that the priests were serving in Umueze Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state, and were on their way back to prepare for the visit of Cardinal Francis Arinze to the town, when they were abducted by the hoodlums.

“The priests are working at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Umueze Anam, and were kidnapped at Nneyi village, Umuleri area at about 7:30pm on Monday," he said.

Haruna Muhammed, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident, stating that a patrol team attached to Otuocha Division had recovered a light grey Toyota Corolla car marked FST 689 FL, which was abandoned on the Nneyi Umueri road.

According to Muhammed, investigation revealed that the car belonged to a priest allegedly kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. He also added that the Police were making efforts to rescue the victims.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Task Force Arrests Notorious Akure-Owo Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Two Arrested At Enugu Airport For 'Carrying' $2.8m Cash For 'Some Notable Banks'
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Militant Leader's Younger Brother, Driver Killed During Ransom Negotiation In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME SARS Arrests Delta Council Boss For Demolishing Opponent’s N100m Property
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Seven Passengers Kidnapped From Bus In Rivers State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'There Was A Communication Error' — Atiku Admits He Didn't Speak With Slain Soldier's Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal EFCC Asks Court For Forfeiture Of $2.8Million Seized At Enugu Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate of Return From Delta Deputy Speaker Who Forged His NECO Certificate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lawmakers Booing Buhari Didn't Come As A Surprise By Dyep Shibayan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Buhari Can’t Use Stadium For Campaign, By Akwa Ibom Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper $8.1b Remittance: CBN, MTN Nigeria Reach Truce
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 'Mamalawo' Sophie Oluwole, 1st Nigerian Female To Bag A PhD In Philosophy, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad