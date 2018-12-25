JUST IN: 12 Soldiers, One Policeman Killed In Boko Haram Ambush

Troops succeeded in repelling a Boko Haram terrorist attack on a Forward Operational Base at Kukareta in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State, the Nigerian Army said on Tuesday.

According to Onyema nwachukwu, a Colonel and the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command, the terrorists attacked the location at about 6.30 pm on Monday but met with “prompt and fierce response of the vigilant troops who engaged and overpowered them, killing several of the terrorists”.

Nwachukwu said a soldier was wounded in the encounter. But many more were unlucky in a separate encounter with insurgents.

“Troops of 1 Division on escort duty along Damaturu-Maiduguri road yesterday fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists,” Nwachukwu said.

“The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a firefight, courageously wading through the ambush. Sadly, 13 military and police personnel, including a police officer, paid the supreme price while extricating themselves from the ambush. A clearance Operation to pursue and eliminate the Boko Haram terrorists ambush party is still ongoing.”

He added that the bodies of the gallant soldiers and the policeman and the wounded had been evacuated, while the wounded soldier was already receiving treatment.