MURIC Wants EFCC To Investigate Source Of Seized $2.8m

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to release the $2.8million seized from bank officials at the Enugu Airport.

The EFCC had claimed it intercepted the money in transit based on information it gathered that the men bearing the cash were money launderers. See Also Corruption Two Arrested At Enugu Airport For 'Carrying' $2.8m Cash For 'Some Notable Banks'

However, Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, urged the anti-graft agency to thoroughly investigate the funds. He also alleged that the cash might belong to politicians, who plan to use it for vote buying.

“It is also common knowledge that looters who have hidden money in uncommon places are most likely to be making attempts to bring them out in these electioneering days. The $2.8million may be the break we have been waiting for. It may lead us to other funds. That money may belong to one of those looting politicians who want to use it to buy votes," he said.

He also added that: “The confession of the two suspects that they have been conveying such cash for notable banks for more than six years raises eyebrows. The matter must be properly investigated before the cash can be released. The bank may be grandstanding for all we care.”