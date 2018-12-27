Fayose Asks Buhari: Why Can't You Flag Off Your Presidential Campaign In Zamfara Or Borno?

"Nigerians are being killed in Zamfara, President Buhari could only make 'phone calls'. But he is going to Akwa Ibom, a state made peaceful by the PDP Govt of @MrUdomEmmanuel to flag off his campaign. Why can't he do the flag off in Zamfara, Yobe or Borno?" Fayose wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2018

Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, has queried President Muhammadu Buhari on the decision to flag off the campaign for his reelection in Akwa Ibom.

He also accused the President of making "only phone calls" to the state, which has been the hotbed of killings in recent times.

According to Fayose, Buhari should have chosen Zamfara, Yobe or Borno for his campaign flag-off, rather than the "peaceful Akwa Ibom".

He stated this in a tweet that read: "Nigerians are being killed in Zamfara, President Buhari could only make 'phone calls'. But he is going to Akwa Ibom, a state made peaceful by the PDP Govt of @MrUdomEmmanuel to flag off his campaign. Why can't he do the flag off in Zamfara, Yobe or Borno?"

SaharaReporters, New York

