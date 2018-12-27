Four Lagos Policemen Arrested For Robbery​

It was gathered that the alleged rogue cops also tortured, stripped and photographed the victim before they seized his foreign currency.

by This Day Newspaper Dec 27, 2018

Four policemen attached to Ijanikin Division, Badagry, Lagos State, have been arrested for allegedly robbing a Togo-based Nigerian of his CFA 350,000.

Inspector Victor Amiete, Sergeants Samuel Gbemunu and Afolabi Oluwaseun, as well as Corporal Adigun Omotayo, are currently being detained at the Provost Section, Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

It was gathered that they robbed their victim, Theodore Ifunnaya on December 17, around Iyana-Era, during a stop and search operation.

Ifunnaya who was returning home from his base for the yuletide, was allegedly bundled into a patrol vehicle by the suspects and taken to their station as soon as they saw the money on him. It was gathered that the alleged rogue cops also tortured, stripped and photographed the victim before they seized his foreign currency.

The police officers were said to have subsequently invited a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator who changed the money and gave them the naira equivalent of it from where they gave Ifunnaya N2,000 to locate his Lagos address.

It was gathered that the culprits threatened to release the nude pictures taken of Ifunnaya on social media as well as accuse him of cultism, armed robbery if he protested. The suspects were however unfortunate as Ifunnaya’s relatives were said to know the Area K Commander, Hope Okafor, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and reported the matter to her as soon as he narrated his ordeal.

Okafor, it was gathered contacted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and recovery of the money.

The victim, it was gathered, had since travelled to Owerri, Imo State for fear that colleagues of the suspects could come after him.

Confirming the arrest, spokesman for the command Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) reiterated the police commissioner’s zero tolerance for corruption.

Oti denied the victim was stripped during interrogation.

He said the arrest was immediate and possible as a result of the command’s stance on corruption and indiscipline, adding that the officers were undergoing trial.

“If found guilty at the end of the orderly room trial, they will be dismissed from the police.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
This Day Newspaper

You may also like

Read Next

Legal EFCC Asks Court For Forfeiture Of $2.8Million Seized At Enugu Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Falana Accuses NCC Of Causing Nigeria To Lose N600bn Annually
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Education ASUU Must Not Only Sit At Home But Also Hold Mass Protests, Says Student Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram 'There Was A Communication Error' — Atiku Admits He Didn't Speak With Slain Soldier's Wife
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Business Bankers Warehouse Demands Apology From EFCC Over Arrest Of Employees Carrying $2.8m Cash
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal EFCC Asks Court For Forfeiture Of $2.8Million Seized At Enugu Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper $8.1b Remittance: CBN, MTN Nigeria Reach Truce
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Falana Accuses NCC Of Causing Nigeria To Lose N600bn Annually
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper You Would Have Been In Jail By Now, Presidency Tells ex-VP
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Adamawa APC Dumps Bindow For Not Signing INEC Peace Pact
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Atiku To Buhari: Account For Your Family’s Shares In Etisalat, Keystone
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper 200 Million Nigerians Are The ‘Cabals’ Controlling Buhari — Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER DSS Releases Aisha Buhari’s ADC To Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad