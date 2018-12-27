Police Arrest Four Suspects Linked To Abule Egba Pipeline Explosion

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four suspected pipeline vandals in connection with the inferno that occurred at Abule Egba on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

The fire outbreak, caused by explosion from a vandalized pipeline, destroyed at least 100 houses, 100 shops and 50 cars.

In a statement released by the command‘s Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Thursday, the Police said it had arrested four suspects in connection with the incident and declared the principal suspect wanted.

The statement read: “During interrogation, the four suspects gave vivid account of how the fire that emanated from a vandalised petroleum pipe engulfed a fraction of Abule-Egba community and escalated to parts of Agege area, destroying properties worth millions of Naira. They also mentioned one Hon. (Amb) Prince Adedipo Dauda Ewenla as their ring leader.

“Based on this, the Command extended invitation to him at his last known address, but found out that he has fled to Ogun State in order to evade arrest.

“He is hereby advised to come out of hiding and report himself to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja or to the nearest Police station in the state, to defend the allegation against him."