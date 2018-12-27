Wike Says Nothing Will Change His Decision On Power Plants Bought By APC Gov Candidate's Company

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2018

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, says no amount of blackmail and propaganda will alter the termination of sale of valued state assets to Sahara Energy Limited.

He said the termination of sale of valued state assets to Sahara Energy followed due process, and called on those aggrieved to seek redress in court.

He spoke on Wednesday during the 2018 Ogbakor Etche December Convention at Obiri Etche, Umugwu, Okehi in Port Harcourt.

"No amount of blackmail will change the situation. The courts are there for them to seek redress. Rivers and Lagos States are not the same. No single man can dictate what happens in Rivers State. We have different ethnic groups and culture," Wike said.

"The Rivers State Government was not vindictive in terminating the sale of valued state assets to Sahara Energy Limited. One company used three subsidiaries to illegally acquire state assets. If there was any vindictiveness, it was on the part of those who used the state government to deny Rivers people their valued state assets."

According to Wike, the Rivers State Government resolved to implement the White Paper on the recommendations of the Justice Omereji Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the sale of valued state assets, because there is no stay of execution stopping the administration.

He also said Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State, lost at the High Court and Court of Appeal when he tried to stop the implementation of the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, noting that the Minister of Transportation and his business partner illegally bought over state assets with the plot to install Tonye Cole, Rivers governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the purchase of more state assets.

"Rivers people have come to know that only one person bought all their assets. He came and took what belongs to the entire state. Now they want to acquire more," he said.

Wike also said he would continue to support Etche ethnic nationality and develop their communities through key projects.

He said his administration will complete the State Sports Academy and all ongoing road projects in Etche to further enhance the economy of the area. The Governor said more than any other administration in the past, he has executed key projects in the area.

