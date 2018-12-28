BREAKING: APC Names Moneybags Dangote, Otedola In Buhari’s Campaign Council

Also on the list are prominent leaders of the ruling party, such as Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the party, who along with President Muhammadu Buhari is the Co-Chairman; Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman, who joins Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the two Deputy Chairmen; and Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport, who is the sole Director-General. Dangote and Otedola were listed as part of a seven-man Special Advisory Committee to Mr. President.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2018

Billionaire businessmen Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola are the headline names in the Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections announced on Friday by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

THE RELEASE IN FULL

APC ANNOUNCES MEMBERS OF PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL 2019

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has released the names of members of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections. They are as follows:

CHAIRMAN

President Muhammadu Buhari

CO-CHAIRMAN

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

DEPUTY CHAIRMEN

1. The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

2. The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole

VICE CHAIRMAN NORTH

Senator George Akume

VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH

Senator Ken Nnamani

DIRECTOR GENERAL

His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)

Senator A.O. Mamora

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)

Arch. Waziri Bulama


SECRETARY

1. Adamu Adamu

2. Dele Alake


ZONAL DIRECTORS

a. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko

b. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume

c. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu

d. South West: Sola Oke, SAN

e. South East: Sharon Ikeazor

f. South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio

DIRECTORATES

A. Director, Buhari Support Groups - Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed

B. Director, Strategic Communications - Festus Keyamo, SAN

a. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa

C. Director, Contact & Mobilization - Hadiza Bala Usman

a. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre

b. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado

D. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring - Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN

a. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato

b. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri

E. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu

a. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah

b. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu

F. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba

a. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman

G. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq

a. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed

b. Deputy Director South - Jasper Azuatalam

H. Director, Admin- Onari Brown

a. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan

b. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau

I. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa

a. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu

b. Deputy Director South - Adejoke Orelope Adefulire

J. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau

a. Deputy Directors - Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma

K. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN

a. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari

L. Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

M. Director Finance- Wale Edun

Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan

SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENT

1. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

3. Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader)

4. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila( Leader of the House )

5. APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole

6. Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

7. Mr. Femi Otedola

COUNCIL MEMBERS

1. Chief Bisi Akande

2. Chief John Oyegun

3. Senator Ita Enang

4. All APC serving Senators

5. All APC serving and former Governors

6. All APC Members of the House of Representatives

7. All members of the National Working Committee of the APC

8. All Zonal Women Leaders

STATE COORDINATORS

1. Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states

2. Gubernatorial Candidates in non- APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states

SaharaReporters, New York

