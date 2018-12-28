BREAKING: Buhari Hailed With 'Four Plus Four' As He Arrives In Akwa Ibom To Flag Off Presidential Campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Akwa Ibom State for the flag-off of his presidential re-election campaign.

Buhari arrived Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday afternoon.

He was accompanied to the stadium by politicians on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), amid chants of "four plus four" from the crowd, meaning a seconf term of four years in addition to the current term.

Leaders of the party are currently declaring the campaign open.