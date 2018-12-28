Melaye Speaks From Hiding, Says 'I'm Not Afraid'

"I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and if there is any invitation here in Abuja, I am going to honour it, but not Kogi. I have been arraigned seven times in different courts with the Nigerian Police. This will be number eight. I am not afraid of being arraigned or tried in court, because I know that my hands are clean. I have not committed any atrocity or offence. I know that the God that I serve will deliver me," Melaye said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2018

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West District in the National Assembly, has vowed not be silent in speaking the truth, nor will he be coerced into supporting any presidential candidate aside that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this known on Friday in Abuja, while commenting on the siege laid to his house by the Nigerian Police in Abuja.

Speaking via telephone from an undisclosed location, he maintained that he would not compromise on speaking the truth. He said he was out of Abuja and claimed that the invasion of his house was a deliberate attempt to "kill him".

He also stated that the Police had refused to release his international passport to him, despite a court order, just as he accused the Nigerian Police of exposing him to danger by withdrawing his security detail since April.

His words: "My international passports are with the Police and I have a court order that it should be released to me.

"The IGP has refused to honour the court order. As I speak to you, my security detail have been withdrawn since April and it is a deliberate attempt to expose me so that I can be killed and destroyed. The Senate, in their resolution, asked the Police to restore my security detail, but up till today, they refused.

"I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and if there is any invitation here in Abuja, I am going to honour it, but not Kogi. I have been arraigned seven times in different courts with the Nigerian Police. This will be Number eight. I am not afraid of being arraigned or tried in court, because I know that my hands are clean. I have not committed any atrocity or offence. I know that the God that I serve will deliver me."

He stated that there are surveillance cameras in his compound, and promised to honour the Police invitation whenever he is back in Abuja.

At the time of this report, the stand-off was still on and the gun-totting officers were still laying siege to the house.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME We'll Continue Waiting At Melaye's House Until He Surrenders Himself, Say Police
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former President Shehu Shagari Dies At 93
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Names Moneybags Dangote, Otedola In Buhari’s Campaign Council
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Top 10 Political News of 2018
Politics 'Buhari Or Jubril,' Adeosun Gate... The 10 Biggest Political Headlines Of 2018
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police JUST IN: Melaye Refuses To Come Out As Police Invade His House In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Buhari Hailed With 'Four Plus Four' As He Arrives In Akwa Ibom To Flag Off Presidential Campaign
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Books Nelson Mandela, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda, Others Named In Obama's 2018 Favourites List
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME We'll Continue Waiting At Melaye's House Until He Surrenders Himself, Say Police
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former President Shehu Shagari Dies At 93
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘About 700 Soldiers Missing, More Than 2,000 Trapped’ As Boko Haram Takes Over Baga
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Asks Court For Forfeiture Of $2.8Million Seized At Enugu Airport
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Three Borno Towns That Boko Haram Wants To Attack ‘Within 20 Days’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Names Moneybags Dangote, Otedola In Buhari’s Campaign Council
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper $8.1b Remittance: CBN, MTN Nigeria Reach Truce
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion 2019: The Media And The Need To Fully Understand Its Role As Fourth Estate By Adejumo Kabir
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad