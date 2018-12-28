Nelson Mandela, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda, Others Named In Obama's 2018 Favourites List

Former United States President Barack Obama has released his list of favourite songs, movies and books of 2018.

The list was released on Friday evening on his official Instagram page, and featured Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie's 'Americanah'.

Also on the list of his favourite books for the year is Nelson Mandela's 'Long Walk to Freedom', while 'Black Panther' was on the list of his favourite movies.

The Carters, featuring Beyonce and Jay-Z, made it to the list of his artistes who released one of his favourite songs, while American rapper, Carid B, also featured on the list.

Alongside pictures of the list, Obama wrote: "As 2018 draws to a close, l’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers, some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list. I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening."

SEE FULL LIST BELOW

FAVORITE SONGS OF 2018

Apes"t by The Carters

Bad Bad News by Leon Bridges

Could've Been by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)

Disco Yes by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)

Ekombe by Jupiter 8: Okwess

Every Time I Hear That Song by Brandi Carlile

Girl Goin’ Nowhere by Ashley McBryde

Historia De Un Amor by Tonina (feat. Javier Limon and Tali Rubinstein)

ILike It by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

Kevin's Heart by J. Cole

King For A Day by Anderson East Love Lies by Khalid

Make Me Feel by Janelle Monae

Mary Don‘t You Weep (Piano 8: A Microphone 1983 Version) by Prince

My Own Thing by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

Need a Little Time by Courtney Barnett

Nina Cried Power by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)

Nterini by Fatoumata Diawara

One Trick Ponies by Kurt Vile

Turnin' Me Up by BJ

The Chicago Kid Wait by the River by Lord Huron

Wow Freestyle by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

And in honor of one of the great jazz singers of all time, who died this year, a classic album: The Great American Songbook by Nancy Wilson



FAVORITE MOVIES OF 2018

Annihilation

Black Panther

Blindspotting

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Support the Girls

Won‘t You Be My Neighbour



FAVORITE BOOKS OF 2018

Becoming by Michelle Obama (obviously my favorite!)

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live. and Die by Keith Payne

Educated by Tara Westover

Factfulness by Hans Rosling

Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner

A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi we Thiong'o

A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul

How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt

In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu

Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela

The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti

The Return by Hisham Mater

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

Warlight by Michael Ondaatje

Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen

The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes

Here are my other favorite books of 2018:

American Prison by Shane Bauer

Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Anenauk

Asymmetry by Lisa Helliday

Feel Free by Zadie Smith

Florida by Lauren Groff

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight

Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark

There There by Tommy Orange

Washington Black by Eli Edugyen