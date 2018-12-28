Nelson Mandela, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda, Others Named In Obama's 2018 Favourites List

Former United States President Barack Obama has released his list of favourite songs, movies and books of 2018.
The list was released on Friday evening on his official Instagram page, and featured Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie's 'Americanah'.
Also on the list of his favourite books for the year is Nelson Mandela's 'Long Walk to Freedom', while 'Black Panther' was on the list of his favourite movies.
The Carters, featuring Beyonce and Jay-Z, made it to the list of his artistes who released one of his favourite songs, while American rapper, Carid B, also featured on the list.
Alongside pictures of the list, Obama wrote: "As 2018 draws to a close, l’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers, some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list. I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening."
FAVORITE SONGS OF 2018
Apes"t by The Carters
Bad Bad News by Leon Bridges
Could've Been by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)
Disco Yes by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)
Ekombe by Jupiter 8: Okwess
Every Time I Hear That Song by Brandi Carlile
Girl Goin’ Nowhere by Ashley McBryde
Historia De Un Amor by Tonina (feat. Javier Limon and Tali Rubinstein)
ILike It by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)
Kevin's Heart by J. Cole
King For A Day by Anderson East Love Lies by Khalid
Make Me Feel by Janelle Monae
Mary Don‘t You Weep (Piano 8: A Microphone 1983 Version) by Prince
My Own Thing by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)
Need a Little Time by Courtney Barnett
Nina Cried Power by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)
Nterini by Fatoumata Diawara
One Trick Ponies by Kurt Vile
Turnin' Me Up by BJ
The Chicago Kid Wait by the River by Lord Huron
Wow Freestyle by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
And in honor of one of the great jazz singers of all time, who died this year, a classic album: The Great American Songbook by Nancy Wilson
FAVORITE MOVIES OF 2018
Annihilation
Black Panther
Blindspotting
The Death of Stalin
Eighth Grade
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
Minding the Gap
The Rider
Roma
Shoplifters
Support the Girls
Won‘t You Be My Neighbour
FAVORITE BOOKS OF 2018
Becoming by Michelle Obama (obviously my favorite!)
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live. and Die by Keith Payne
Educated by Tara Westover
Factfulness by Hans Rosling
Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner
A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi we Thiong'o
A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul
How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt
In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu
Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela
The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti
The Return by Hisham Mater
Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe
Warlight by Michael Ondaatje
Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen
The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes
American Prison by Shane Bauer
Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Anenauk
Asymmetry by Lisa Helliday
Feel Free by Zadie Smith
Florida by Lauren Groff
Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight
Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar
The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson
Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark
There There by Tommy Orange
Washington Black by Eli Edugyen