Nelson Mandela, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda, Others Named In Obama's 2018 Favourites List

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2018

Former United States President Barack Obama has released his list of favourite songs, movies and books of 2018.

The list was released on Friday evening on his official Instagram page, and featured Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie's 'Americanah'.

Also on the list of his favourite books for the year is Nelson Mandela's 'Long Walk to Freedom', while 'Black Panther' was on the list of his favourite movies.

The Carters, featuring Beyonce and Jay-Z, made it to the list of his artistes who released one of his favourite songs, while American rapper, Carid B, also featured on the list.

Alongside pictures of the list, Obama wrote: "As 2018 draws to a close, l’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers, some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list. I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening."

SEE FULL LIST BELOW

FAVORITE SONGS OF 2018
Apes"t by The Carters 
Bad Bad News by Leon Bridges
Could've Been by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)
Disco Yes by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha) 
Ekombe by Jupiter 8: Okwess
Every Time I Hear That Song by Brandi Carlile
Girl Goin’ Nowhere by Ashley McBryde
Historia De Un Amor by Tonina (feat. Javier Limon and Tali Rubinstein) 
ILike It by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin) 
Kevin's Heart by J. Cole 
King For A Day by Anderson East Love Lies by Khalid 
Ex Normanl 
Make Me Feel by Janelle Monae 
Mary Don‘t You Weep (Piano 8: A Microphone 1983 Version) by Prince 
My Own Thing by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)
Need a Little Time by Courtney Barnett 
Nina Cried Power by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples) 
Nterini by Fatoumata Diawara
One Trick Ponies by Kurt Vile 
Turnin' Me Up by BJ 
The Chicago Kid Wait by the River by Lord Huron
Wow Freestyle by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar) 
And in honor of one of the great jazz singers of all time, who died this year, a classic album: The Great American Songbook by Nancy Wilson 

FAVORITE MOVIES OF 2018 
Annihilation 
Black Panther
BlachKlamman 
Blindspotting
Burning The Death of Stalin Stalin Eighth Grad. 
If Beale Street Could Talk 
Leave No Trace
Minding the Gap 
The Rider 
Roma
Shoplifters 
Support the Girls 
Won‘t You Be My Neighbour 

FAVORITE BOOKS OF 2018
Becoming by Michelle Obama (obviously my favorite!) 
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones 
Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 
The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live. and Die by Keith Payne 
Educated by Tara Westover 
Factfulness by Hans Rosling 
Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner 
A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi we Thiong'o 
A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul 
How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt 
In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu 
Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela 
The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti 
The Return by Hisham Mater 
Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe 
Warlight by Michael Ondaatje 
Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen 
The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes 
Here are my other favorite books of 2018: 
American Prison by Shane Bauer 
Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Anenauk 
Asymmetry by Lisa Helliday 
Feel Free by Zadie Smith 
Florida by Lauren Groff 
Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight 
Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar 
The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson 
Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark 
There There by Tommy Orange 
Washington Black by Eli Edugyen

SaharaReporters, New York

