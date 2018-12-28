Sponsors Of Zamfara Killings Will Soon Be Exposed, Says Northern Cleric

Bishop Musa Fomson, a foremost northern based clergyman, has prophesied that those behind the killings in Zamfara State would soon be exposed.

Fomson stated this in his new year message, in which he stated that “the blood of the murdered innocent is crying to God for vengeance".

The bishop, who predicted former President Goodluck Jonathan’s loss at the 2015 polls, alleged that some politicians in Zamfara State are behind the killings.

"They sow sorrow, but it is a business that they have just a few days to repent of, lest the disgrace that they have been piling up will be heaped on their head. Their ways are unclean in the manner of the abomination of the idol worshipping rulers that led Israel to sin in the Books of Chronicles and Kings," he said.

"They walk in dark paths and shall perish if they refuse to embrace light, confess the sins they have committed against Nigeria by being behind the killer bandits. They support bandits to kill law-abiding Nigerians and their ways have been measured, weighed and found wanting before God, which leaves repentance as the only viable option before them. They may thwart the laws of men but the blood of the innocent cry to God daily. There shall be recompense and they shall answer for their actions."

He also revealed that “desperate measures will not avail much for the political class as only those that the people find truly appealing would win the positions they are contesting for".