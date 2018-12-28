We'll Continue Waiting At Melaye's House Until He Surrenders Himself, Say Police

"The Police operatives will continue to be in wait at the residence of Senator Dino Melaye until he surrenders himself for arrest. The offence for which Senator Dino Melaye is being investigated is capital in nature and not compoundable," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2018

The Nigeria Police Force has expressed its determination to stay at the residence of Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West District in the National Assembly, until he surrenders himself for arrest.

According to a statement by acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, Melaye is scheduled to face trial for his alleged culpability in the attempted murder of a policeman in Kogi State.

Moshood noted that the Force had written the clerk of the National Assembly calling on Melaye to report himself for investigation, but the lawmaker had "bluntly refused to report himself to the Police".

The statement read: "The Police operatives currently in the residence of Senator Dino Melaye are to effect his arrest to answer to the case of attempted culpable homicide on the shooting of a Police Officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.

"The above offence was committed by Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs in Kogi State on 19th July, 2018 when they shot and wounded a police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State. The Police officer is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care.

"The Police investigators have written the Clerk of the National Assembly for Senator Dino Melaye to report at Kogi State Police Command, CIID, Lokoja for him to answer to these offences against him under investigation in Kogi State Police Command but he has bluntly refused to report himself to the Police.

"The Police operatives will continue to be in wait at the residence of Senator Dino Melaye until he surrenders himself for arrest. The offence for which Senator Dino Melaye is being investigated is capital in nature and not compoundable.

"The Force will not tolerate attack on his personnel by any individual no matter how highly placed. The law must take its course. Members of the public will be kept informed on further development in the investigation of the matter."

SaharaReporters, New York

