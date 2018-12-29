Atiku, Go Ahead, Tell Nigerians Who Owns Etisalat, Keystone Bank, Rights Lawyer Insists

He submitted that rather than making a porous allegation, Atiku owed Nigerians an explanation regarding the direct identities of the companies.

by SUN NEWSPAPER Dec 29, 2018

A human rights activist and constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to furnish Nigerians with details of the alleged ownership of Etisalat, now 9Mobile and Keystone Bank.

Ajulo who spoke in Abuja, said it was uncharitable to say that Buhari’s family owns the companies without mentioning names of the owners.

He submitted that rather than making a porous allegation, Atiku owed Nigerians an explanation regarding the direct identities of the companies.

The lawyer was reacting to allegations made by Abubakar that both Keystone Bank and the multinational network provider, Etisalat, belonged to the family of President Buhari.

While also expecting explanations and reactions from President Buhari and his family on the allegation, Ajulo stressed that since who alleges must prove, the burden lies heavily on Atiku to come out straight and direct.

Noting though that this is the right time for Nigerians to know some of the unscrupulous and nefarious activities of the political class so as to redirect the minds of the electorate, he maintained that such revelations should be certain and direct.

“Allegations must be strengthened and direct. This is an allegation searching for evidence.

“Nigeria needs to know what has gone under the table but to do that, revelation must be certain and not fishing for evidence.

“It is uncharitable to say that Buhari’s family owns the companies without mentioning names of the owners.

“Remember that Buhari’s family comprises immediate, extended and even in-laws, some of whom are among the richest families in Nigeria.

“In such circumstance, Nigerians should be made to know exactly who and who own the companies.

“Beyond that, it is also necessary to find out if the acquisition of such companies were legitimate or not,” he stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SUN NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Can’t Mourn Shagari After Bringing Down His Govt – Junaid
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Don’t Adopt Candidates, Insists IPAC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Badeh Was Killed By Expert Marksmen, Associate Insists
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics SDP: I Can’t Attend Your Campaign Launch, Falae Tells Gana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Wanted Lawan As Senate President - Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Christianity Catholic Bishop Demands Apology From FG, Amaechi Over Killings
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insurgency Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019 Elections: Army Begins Python Dance Nationwide January
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Security Operatives Rescue Two Priests Abandoned By Kidnappers In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Can’t Mourn Shagari After Bringing Down His Govt – Junaid
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Don’t Adopt Candidates, Insists IPAC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Badeh Was Killed By Expert Marksmen, Associate Insists
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Must Not Only Sit At Home But Also Hold Mass Protests, Says Student Group
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics SDP: I Can’t Attend Your Campaign Launch, Falae Tells Gana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘About 700 Soldiers Missing, More Than 2,000 Trapped’ As Boko Haram Takes Over Baga
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad