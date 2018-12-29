Former Lagos Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni, Nine Others Retire From Service

Fatai Owoseni, a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, has joined nine other senior Police officers in retiring from the Nigerian Police Force after 35 years of service.

Owoseni was Police Commissioner in Lagos from July 1, 2015 to September 1, 2017.

According to NAN, the officers kicked off their retirement on Saturday at a colourful ceremony in Lagos, attended by family members, colleagues and other dignitaries.

Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (FCIID), who represented Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police, commended the officers for their service to the nation.

“Congratulations to all the retiring senior officers and to their families, we say a big thank you for the support. As you bow out today, the IG, the entire Police and the nation say a big thank you. You have served well and God will reward you abundantly,” she said.

Tunji Alapini, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, who represented the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, also advised the retiring officers to be cautious of the "new world".

“You are retiring into a new world. The world of the Police is different from the world of retirement. A lot of people are waiting for you, thinking you have money to invest, you have to be wary and careful. Please, be faithful to your family,” Alapini said.

In his remarks, Oba Saheed Ademola, the Elegushi of Elegushi Ikate, commended the police officers for their service to the nation.

“I know how passionate you are about the country. How you work to keep the country safe. We Nigerians often forget where we come from. Nigeria’s problem has been there for a while and it will take more than four years to solve. It is just for our government to the right thing,” he stated.

Oba Rasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, also commended the officers, saying: “I understand what the Police stand for as they have made Nigeria more secure; they are the greatest law enforcement agents."

Among the retiring officers are AIG Abdul Bube, AIG Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, CP Agyole Abeh, CP Joseph Agaji and CP Gbemisola Akinpelu. Others are CP Bello Ahmed, CP Abdullahi Ibrahim, CP Bello Yahaya, CP Adekinte Ademoju, CP Wakili Maye, CP Fave Semili and CP Ahmed Magaji.

Fifty-five officers of the ranks of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Commissioner of Police (CP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) retired from the Police Force across the country.