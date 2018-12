The body of Shehu Shagari, a former Nigerian President, has arrived Sokoto.

Shagari passed on on Friday evening at the National Hospital in Abuja.

He was 93 years old at the time of his death.

He was 93 years old at the time of his death.

The late Shehu Shagari, leaving the National Hospital, Abuja.

His body arrived Sokoto from the National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday and was received by Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State.

The funeral prayer for his burial in Shagari town, Sokoto, is currently ongoing.