SDP: I Can’t Attend Your Campaign Launch, Falae Tells Gana

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, yesterday, told Prof. Jerry Gana that it would amount to contempt of court for him to attend his (Gana’s) presidential campaign launch and stakeholders’ summit.

Chief Falae, in a statement he personally signed, confirmed that he received a letter dated December 27, 2018, from Prof. Gana seeking “leave of the national chairman” to “unveil the vision and programme” of his presidential campaign and inviting him as “chief host” at both the unveiling on Saturday, December 29, 2018, and at the “summit of stakeholders” which he was planning for Saturday, January 5, 2019.

The statement read, “Earlier correspondence from Prof. Gana makes it clear that he is basing these proposals on the judgement of the FCT High Court dated 14th December, 2018.”

Falae said since all the relevant processes had been served on Prof. Gana’s counsel, the party could not and should not attend any of the events being scheduled by Prof. Gana and his campaign committee as it would amount to a breach of the court process and might amount to contempt of court.