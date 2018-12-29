SDP: I Can’t Attend Your Campaign Launch, Falae Tells Gana

Chief Falae, in a statement he personally signed, confirmed that he received a letter dated December 27, 2018, from Prof. Gana seeking “leave of the national chairman” to “unveil the vision and programme” of his presidential campaign and inviting him as “chief host” at both the unveiling on Saturday, December 29, 2018, and at the “summit of stakeholders” which he was planning for Saturday, January 5, 2019.

by Muideen Olaniyi Dec 29, 2018

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, yesterday, told Prof. Jerry Gana that it would amount to contempt of court for him to attend his (Gana’s) presidential campaign launch and stakeholders’ summit.

Chief Falae, in a statement he personally signed, confirmed that he received a letter dated December 27, 2018, from Prof. Gana seeking “leave of the national chairman” to “unveil the vision and programme” of his presidential campaign and inviting him as “chief host” at both the unveiling on Saturday, December 29, 2018, and at the “summit of stakeholders” which he was planning for Saturday, January 5, 2019.

The statement read, “Earlier correspondence from Prof. Gana makes it clear that he is basing these proposals on the judgement of the FCT High Court dated 14th December, 2018.”

Falae said since all the relevant processes had been served on Prof. Gana’s counsel, the party could not and should not attend any of the events being scheduled by Prof. Gana and his campaign committee as it would amount to a breach of the court process and might amount to contempt of court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Muideen Olaniyi

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Atiku, Go Ahead, Tell Nigerians Who Owns Etisalat, Keystone Bank, Rights Lawyer Insists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Can’t Mourn Shagari After Bringing Down His Govt – Junaid
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Don’t Adopt Candidates, Insists IPAC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Badeh Was Killed By Expert Marksmen, Associate Insists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Wanted Lawan As Senate President - Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Christianity Catholic Bishop Demands Apology From FG, Amaechi Over Killings
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics Atiku, Go Ahead, Tell Nigerians Who Owns Etisalat, Keystone Bank, Rights Lawyer Insists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019 Elections: Army Begins Python Dance Nationwide January
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Security Operatives Rescue Two Priests Abandoned By Kidnappers In Anambra
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Can’t Mourn Shagari After Bringing Down His Govt – Junaid
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Don’t Adopt Candidates, Insists IPAC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Badeh Was Killed By Expert Marksmen, Associate Insists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Must Not Only Sit At Home But Also Hold Mass Protests, Says Student Group
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘About 700 Soldiers Missing, More Than 2,000 Trapped’ As Boko Haram Takes Over Baga
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad