Bandits Kill Soldiers In Zamfara, Casualty Figure Unknown

Suspected bandits have killed an unspecified number of soldiers at a forest in Doburu in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An online news portal, The Cable, quoted a military source as disclosing this on Saturday, saying many of his colleagues sustained injuries in the incident.

He said some of the injured persons were receiving treatment at Zurmi General Hospital.

The source said the officer who led troops into the forest was captured by the bandits.

“We ran into an ambush in the forest today. The bandits opened fire on us and we responded but they surrounded us from different directions. They had bombs and sophisticated weapons,” he said.