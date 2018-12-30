Bandits Kill Soldiers In Zamfara, Casualty Figure Unknown

The source said the officer who led troops into the forest was captured by the bandits.

by Punch Newspaper Dec 30, 2018

Suspected bandits have killed an unspecified number of soldiers at a forest in Doburu in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An online news portal, The Cable, quoted a military source as disclosing this on Saturday, saying many of his colleagues sustained injuries in the incident.

He said some of the injured persons were receiving treatment at Zurmi General Hospital.

The source said the officer who led troops into the forest was captured by the bandits.

“We ran into an ambush in the forest today. The bandits opened fire on us and we responded but they surrounded us from different directions. They had bombs and sophisticated weapons,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Punch Newspaper

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Opinion Appreciating Nigerian Troops @ Christmas By Richards Murphy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'There Was A Communication Error' — Atiku Admits He Didn't Speak With Slain Soldier's Wife
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Insurgency Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides 24-Hour Curfew Imposed In Bauchi State Over Boko Haram Attacks
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Supreme Court Strikes Down Petition To Remove Fayose, Fayose Not Cleared Of Criminal Wrongdoing or Impeachment Proceedings
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Don’t Be Deceived, APC Won’t Hand Over To You, Obasanjo Tells Igbo Leaders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Operation Python Dance 3: Ohanaeze, MASSOB Slam Army
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Small Changes That Can Improve Budget Performance In Nigeria By Miebara Jato
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Police Police Cut Power Supply To Dino Melaye's House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku, Go Ahead, Tell Nigerians Who Owns Etisalat, Keystone Bank, Rights Lawyer Insists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Rejected Jonathan’s $5m Offer In 2015 -Hamzat
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Legal EFCC Asks Court For Forfeiture Of $2.8Million Seized At Enugu Airport
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics 450 APGA Aspirants Demand Refund Of N1bn
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate of Return From Delta Deputy Speaker Who Forged His NECO Certificate
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad