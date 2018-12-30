Buhari Temporarily 'Reunites' With Tambuwal In Honour Of Late Shagari

For the first time in a while after their political separation, President Muhammadu Buhari and Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, were pictured together as they paid their last respects to the memory of former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari.

Shagari died on Friday at the age of 93 after a brief illness. He was buried on Saturday in Shagari town in Sokoto.

Buhari visited Sokoto on Sunday to pay a condolence visit to Shagari's family.

During the visit to Sokoto, the president and the Sokoto Governor were pictured together engaged in a conversation.

The President also signed the condolence register opened in Shagari's honour and prayed for the repose of Shagari's soul. He also prayed that Almighty Allah would comfort the family.

On August 1, 2018, Tambuwal had announced his defection from the Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying: "The situation of our country especially the economy and security is getting worse. People are being killed in Zamfara on daily basis. The situation of the common man is very precarious. That is why we decided to join forces with other progressive Nigerians to get a new competent leadership that can deliver the goods and rescue the country from the current hardship."