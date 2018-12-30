Nigerian Govt Names 114 Ex-Nigeria Airways Workers Erroneously Paid Severance Package Twice

The Nigerian Government has released the names of 114 ex-Nigeria Airways workers whose accounts were wrongly credited twice in the last verification exercise conducted in three centres across the country.

The government, through the Aviation Union Grand Alliance (AUGA), observed that hundreds of the former workers were erroneously paid twice by the Accountant Genera, and while other banks cooperated with the office and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to revert the sums to the apex bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA) was yet to do likewise.

A statement signed by Lukeman Animashaun, the AUGA President, and obtained by SaharaReporters, requested the affected staff to visit their banks by Monday as requested by UBA to correct the error in order to allow colleagues who were yet to benefit from the 50 per cent of the severance packages to do so immediately.

He warned that if the beneficiaries refused to do as advised, they risked being delisted from future exercise.

The statement read: "This is to passionately appeal to all our colleagues (about 114 people) who bank with UBA PLC and were mistakenly credited twice in the ongoing payment exercise.

"While other banks have identified the error and promptly effected the reversal, UBA PLC demands each beneficiary's directives. In view of this therefore, we kindly request all these 114 beneficiaries with mistaken double payments, who bank with UBA PLC, to please urgently go to their various UBA branches and effect the refund/reversal on Monday 31-12-18.

"We passionately appeal to all those involved to respond accordingly on Monday, 31st December 2018, in everyone's interest, and avoid being delisted from future exercise."

However, SaharaReporters observed that seven of the 114 listed among those who benefited from the double credit of their accounts were repeated twice in the names released by AUGA.

THE FULL LIST

Abbah J. H.

Abdul Wahab Oladipo Williams

Abudu Usman Ganiyu

Adedokun Tijani Ajayi

Adeleke Tawakalitu.

Adenowu Titilayo Emmanuel

Adenowu Titilayo Emmanuel [repeated]

Adesoba Matthew Folorunso

Adesokan Adesola

Agoyi Sikirat Bola

Ajayi Lawrence Ilori

Ajayi Olusegun Israel

Akhigbe Sylvanus Ohikhokhai

Akinwale Fawsah Adebanke Joke

Akpan Afaha Okon

Alinous Peter Chima

Ambrose Asuwemhe Ogunobo

Anyincha Anthony Onyemaechi

Aribo Rotimi Olaitan

Ariyo Abimbola Omolara

Arogundade Oluwatoyin Abimbola

Attah Merely Omoavigho

Augustine Joseph

Augustine Uchenna Onwuzuilike

Azuh Monday Onyemaechi

Balogun Ayinde Shakiru

Basanya Emmanuel Kehinde

Bernice Patricia Ajudua

Chinyere Mercy Ihemerendu

Chizoba Rachel Thomas Anum.

Christiana Adenola Atinuke

Daniel Chukwudi Nwagwu

Debiko Ezemdi Murphy

Ebea Odianose Festus

Ebea Odianose Festus [repeated]

Ebejue Onyenkwere Emmanuel

Ekanem Bassey Effiong.

Ekpenyoung Young Ogonna E.

Ekuevugbe Owvori Johnson

Etokhana Joseph O.

Famiyesi Oluwole

Famous Cole Boyin Grace

Famous Cole Boyin Grace [repeated]

Fatima Mohammed Sulaiman

Gabriel E/Ifeanyinchukwu Olomu

Gabriel E/Ifeanyinchukwu Olomu [repeated]

George Nanzing Kaduna

Iheme Rita R.

Ikomi Roli Toju

Imala Vincent A.

Irene Alioha

Isa Jantullu

Joseph Ikechukwu Jideonwor

Justina Albert Shuwa

Kalejaiye Oladipo

Lydia Buba

Mariam Sambo

Marquis Babajide David

Matapu James

Matapu James [repeated]

Mbachu Clementina

Modebe Justina N.

Mohammed T. Aliyu

Monday Jackson Udoh

Morenike Yusuf Oyekunbi

Mrs Igbokwe Bernadette Victor

Mohammed Magawata

Musa Ahmed

Musa Isa

Ndam Danladi

Nlemchukwu Roseline Ogechi

Obilana Olabisi Abimbola

Odedina Ade

Odedina Ade [repeated]

Ode Samuel Ejih

Oboh Boniface Onoja

Ogaga Onmiye Ogaga Cletus

Ogbumuo Lawrence

Ogunbiyi Stephen Ayoola

Ogungbade Aruna Adesola

Olabisi Aina Sanni

Ologundudu Femi Isaiah

Olubukunayo Yetunde Adelowo

Omoniyi Barnabas O.

Omotunde Oladipo Isaac

Onyemalu John Ikechukwu

Opurum Joyce Datta

Oridota K.M.

Osakwe Chukwuka Anthony

Osugbesan Sheila Modupe

Osunnuyi Olufunmilayo S.

Oyewo Muideen Adekunle

Pastor Awolola F.A.

Patrick Sunday Ete

Paul A. Nwanchukwu

Plumptre Adesegun V.

Roland Nmakwe

Safiyanu Yahaya Gumel

Salami Ganiyu

Salihu Hauwa

S.M. Madaki

Solomon Peter Sunnu

Solomon Peter Sunnu [repeated]

Soremekun Fatai Adisa

Tariye Subi

There's Okosun

Tobun Abosede Idowu

Tologbonshe Emmanuel Ojo

Udume Dan James

Uwangwu John C.

Verah Uju Okogba

Wobo Emmanuel Taibot

Yunusa Shalima

Zakari Hassan