Nigerian Govt Names 114 Ex-Nigeria Airways Workers Erroneously Paid Severance Package Twice

The Nigerian Government has released the names of 114 ex-Nigeria Airways workers whose accounts were wrongly credited twice in the last verification exercise conducted in three centres across the country.
The government, through the Aviation Union Grand Alliance (AUGA), observed that hundreds of the former workers were erroneously paid twice by the Accountant Genera, and while other banks cooperated with the office and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to revert the sums to the apex bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA) was yet to do likewise.
A statement signed by Lukeman Animashaun, the AUGA President, and obtained by SaharaReporters, requested the affected staff to visit their banks by Monday as requested by UBA to correct the error in order to allow colleagues who were yet to benefit from the 50 per cent of the severance packages to do so immediately.
He warned that if the beneficiaries refused to do as advised, they risked being delisted from future exercise.
The statement read: "This is to passionately appeal to all our colleagues (about 114 people) who bank with UBA PLC and were mistakenly credited twice in the ongoing payment exercise.
"While other banks have identified the error and promptly effected the reversal, UBA PLC demands each beneficiary's directives. In view of this therefore, we kindly request all these 114 beneficiaries with mistaken double payments, who bank with UBA PLC, to please urgently go to their various UBA branches and effect the refund/reversal on Monday 31-12-18.
"We passionately appeal to all those involved to respond accordingly on Monday, 31st December 2018, in everyone's interest, and avoid being delisted from future exercise."
However, SaharaReporters observed that seven of the 114 listed among those who benefited from the double credit of their accounts were repeated twice in the names released by AUGA.
THE FULL LIST
Abbah J. H.
Abdul Wahab Oladipo Williams
Abudu Usman Ganiyu
Adedokun Tijani Ajayi
Adeleke Tawakalitu.
Adenowu Titilayo Emmanuel
Adenowu Titilayo Emmanuel [repeated]
Adesoba Matthew Folorunso
Adesokan Adesola
Agoyi Sikirat Bola
Ajayi Lawrence Ilori
Ajayi Olusegun Israel
Akhigbe Sylvanus Ohikhokhai
Akinwale Fawsah Adebanke Joke
Akpan Afaha Okon
Alinous Peter Chima
Ambrose Asuwemhe Ogunobo
Anyincha Anthony Onyemaechi
Aribo Rotimi Olaitan
Ariyo Abimbola Omolara
Arogundade Oluwatoyin Abimbola
Attah Merely Omoavigho
Augustine Joseph
Augustine Uchenna Onwuzuilike
Azuh Monday Onyemaechi
Balogun Ayinde Shakiru
Basanya Emmanuel Kehinde
Bernice Patricia Ajudua
Chinyere Mercy Ihemerendu
Chizoba Rachel Thomas Anum.
Christiana Adenola Atinuke
Daniel Chukwudi Nwagwu
Debiko Ezemdi Murphy
Ebea Odianose Festus
Ebea Odianose Festus [repeated]
Ebejue Onyenkwere Emmanuel
Ekanem Bassey Effiong.
Ekpenyoung Young Ogonna E.
Ekuevugbe Owvori Johnson
Etokhana Joseph O.
Famiyesi Oluwole
Famous Cole Boyin Grace
Famous Cole Boyin Grace [repeated]
Fatima Mohammed Sulaiman
Gabriel E/Ifeanyinchukwu Olomu
Gabriel E/Ifeanyinchukwu Olomu [repeated]
George Nanzing Kaduna
Iheme Rita R.
Ikomi Roli Toju
Imala Vincent A.
Irene Alioha
Isa Jantullu
Joseph Ikechukwu Jideonwor
Justina Albert Shuwa
Kalejaiye Oladipo
Lydia Buba
Mariam Sambo
Marquis Babajide David
Matapu James
Matapu James [repeated]
Mbachu Clementina
Modebe Justina N.
Mohammed T. Aliyu
Monday Jackson Udoh
Morenike Yusuf Oyekunbi
Mrs Igbokwe Bernadette Victor
Mohammed Magawata
Musa Ahmed
Musa Isa
Ndam Danladi
Nlemchukwu Roseline Ogechi
Obilana Olabisi Abimbola
Odedina Ade
Odedina Ade [repeated]
Ode Samuel Ejih
Oboh Boniface Onoja
Ogaga Onmiye Ogaga Cletus
Ogbumuo Lawrence
Ogunbiyi Stephen Ayoola
Ogungbade Aruna Adesola
Olabisi Aina Sanni
Ologundudu Femi Isaiah
Olubukunayo Yetunde Adelowo
Omoniyi Barnabas O.
Omotunde Oladipo Isaac
Onyemalu John Ikechukwu
Opurum Joyce Datta
Oridota K.M.
Osakwe Chukwuka Anthony
Osugbesan Sheila Modupe
Osunnuyi Olufunmilayo S.
Oyewo Muideen Adekunle
Pastor Awolola F.A.
Patrick Sunday Ete
Paul A. Nwanchukwu
Plumptre Adesegun V.
Roland Nmakwe
Safiyanu Yahaya Gumel
Salami Ganiyu
Salihu Hauwa
S.M. Madaki
Solomon Peter Sunnu
Solomon Peter Sunnu [repeated]
Soremekun Fatai Adisa
Tariye Subi
There's Okosun
Tobun Abosede Idowu
Tologbonshe Emmanuel Ojo
Udume Dan James
Uwangwu John C.
Verah Uju Okogba
Wobo Emmanuel Taibot
Yunusa Shalima
Zakari Hassan