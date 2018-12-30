Politicians Hoarding Money To Buy Votes During 2019 Elections, Says Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), says politicians are "hoarding money" to buy votes in the 2019 elections.

He urged the electorate to reject such propositions and vote the right candidates who will make the country great.

He spoke on Sunday at the Apoi Development Front (ADF) 2018 end of the year party held at Helena hotels in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The AAC presidential candidate tasked the electorate to challenge those "money-bag politicians" interested in political offices with critical questions geared towards the growth and development of their areas.

According to him, the 2019 general election will determine if Nigerians are "ready for a revolutionary change that will birth a new Nigeria, or if they still want to continue experiencing the bad governance of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)".

Sowore stressed that he is running for the number one seat of the country to correct the wrongs that have been made by past leaders, noting that politics should not be based on ethnicity or tribe.

"Let us always demand for what we want from these politicians anytime they come to us seeking our votes becuase we need development. I am not running for the seat of the presidency becuase I am from Apoi land, but becuase I am a good son of the community and I'm not ashamed to say that I am from Apoi land," he said.

"I urge us all to join hands together and vote for the person that would help and develop our country-home; someone who can give us schools, hospitals, electricity, and give our children free education. Our politicians, and mostly those in the APC government, are keeping money meant for the public and the development of this country because they want to use it to buy votes in 2019.

"These politicians are not giving you money, becuase they are keeping it to buy your votes, but the one that I would rather use to buy your votes, I will donate here for you to develop our Apoi land and the association."

Sowore, Publisher of SaharaReporters, commended the leaders of the Apoi Development Front (ADF) for their steadfastness, noting that their efforts have been able to promote unity.

He, however challenged the people to invest heavily in the community in terms of development, stressing that the government cannot do it alone.