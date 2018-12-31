Four Passengers Burnt To Death In Ondo Motor Accident

SaharaReporters gathered that the victims were passengers on their way to Lagos for the New Year festivities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2018

File Photo

Four persons lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident in Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday.

The accident occured at the popular 'Oluwa bridge' on the Lagos-Benin expressway, and involved a commercial Toyota Hiace bus.

The victims were burnt to death.

An eyewitness, who joined the rescue team, said the driver of the bus lost control of the wheels, while the tyre burst into flames.

"Before we knew what was happening, the tyre of the vehicle was already in flames, but only few persons could escape from the scene," the eyewitness said.

Segun Ogungbemide, the Ondo State Head of Operations of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident in a phone interview with journalists in Akure.

Ogungbemide said the driver of the vehicle drove carelessly, and the tyre of his bus burst into flames. According to him, four persons lost their lives, while the other four got injured. 

"The accident occurred around the popular Omotosho area in the Ore axis of Ondo State and it involved a Toyota Haice Bus. It was a lone accident, as the tyre of the vehicle transiting the passengers burst into flames," he said.

"Just eight persons were in the bus which was travelling to Lagos. Four of them were killed while the other remaining four were injured. We have rushed those who survived to the hospital where they are all receiving different treatments as a results of injuries sustained in the crash."

He, however, warned commuters to drive carefully during the festive period to aviod crashes.

SaharaReporters, New York

