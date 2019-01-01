2019 Offers Nigerians Golden Opportunity To Change Our Destiny, Says ADP Presidential Candidate

“As we enter a new year, it is my hope and aspiration that Nigerians, for once benefit from democracy. We now have a golden opportunity before all of us to change our destiny once and for all and for greater good," Yabagi Yusuf Sani, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP), said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2019

Yabagi Yusuf Sani, ADP presidential candidate

As the world celebrates the turn of a new year, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), has urged the people to embrace the "golden opportunity" the new year offers.

In his new year message, Sani lauded Nigerians for their doggedness in the face of challenges and urged them not to be discouraged as 2019 will bring hope that will satisfy their aspirations.

He also expressed optimism that "a new Nigeria will emerge where quality education is guaranteed, there is a decrease in the unemployment rate and economy blossom", adding that "it can only be realised if Nigerians make the right choices in the next polls".

“As we enter a new year, it is my hope and aspiration that Nigerians, for once benefit from democracy. We now have a golden opportunity before all of us to change our destiny once and for all and for greater good," he said.

“I want Nigerians to think anew. The daunting task before us is achievable. We can have a brand new Nigeria where we can give our children quality education, where youth unemployment and restiveness can be reduced to near non existence. We can also have quality and affordable private and public health system for our kids, adults and aged ones. Our economy can be transformed to become the largest in Africa and begin to compete with advanced nations of the world.”

Sani stressed that he is rightly positioned to get Nigeria back on the right track, expressing his readiness to serve Nigerians.

Sani, who is expected to kick-start his campaign fully, said: “It is time for serious work to rescue our country and bring prosperity to all citizens".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections AAC To Nigerians: Welcome To 2019, Our Year Of Taking It Back
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Beware Of Peddlers Of Fake News In 2019, APC Tells Bayelsans
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Saraki Didn’t Donate A Dime To Offa Robbery Victims, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Muhammadu Buhari's New Year Speech
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy ‘Sai Buhari, Sai Baba’ — How Buhari Was Welcomed To National Assembly For Budget presentation
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Christianity Catholic Bishop Demands Apology From FG, Amaechi Over Killings
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

DailyTrust Newspaper Mandatory Use Of NIN Begins Today — Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER I Dropped Out Of OAU, Ogun APC Gov Candidate Admits
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity MURIC Condemns Nigerian Govt For Granting Official Recognition To Jan. 1 For Christians To Enjoy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News US Embassy Closes Indefinitely, Visa Seekers To Miss Appointments​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Prepare For Prolonged Nationwide Strike, NLC Tells Nigerians​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business Nigerian Airline Threatens To Withdraw From UK Over 'Hostile' Treatment Of Pilot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Zamfara Twins’ Abductors Collected N15m Ransom –Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER 2019 Budget: Buhari To Spend N1bn On Travels, N98m On Food​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Entertainment REVIEW: The 10 Most Popular Songs Of 2018
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Boko Haram Seizes 6 Borno Towns​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Seven Killed As Gunmen Attack Plateau Communities​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Aliko Dangote And APC Desperation To Generalise Failure By Oke Umurhohwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad