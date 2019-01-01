AAC To Nigerians: Welcome To 2019, Our Year Of Taking It Back

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2019

The TakeItBack movement of the African Action Congress (AAC) has congratulated Nigerians on the beginning of another year.

According to the party, "2019 is the year of taking it back".

A statement issued by Lucky Ighoyota, Public Relations Officer of the TakeItBack Movement/Sowore2019 Campaign on Tuesday thanked those who have supported the movement and also urged Nigerians to "continue to garner strength for tougher days ahead".

The statement read: "The Sowore 2019 Presidential Campaign Team wishes all Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year. We thank our numerous supporters worldwide and the Nigerian public for their acceptance of our political brand: direct citizens’ engagement in the body polity of the Nigerian state that has witnessed 'kleptocratic politicking' in the last 58 years of our national life.

"We hope our ambitious aspirations hinged on these three most sacred of pillars: Security, Sufficiency and a Sustainable Economy will remain the burning issues of discourse in the build up to the 2019 general election.

"We know that the status quo is already triggered by our disruptive activities in the last 10-11 months as we have grown from a human rights movement to the kind of strength that birthed a political party; a major political party registered just last August and since adjudged to be the fastest growing political party in Africa. We know that they have charted our force with growing concern, marshalled by incorruptible digital-age individuals as well as some of Nigeria's finest brains around the globe, all ably led by our convener and presidential candidate, OMOYELE SOWORE.

"With the forgoing narrative, we therefore hold the strong belief that if we agree and commit our collective resolve in chasing the 'Political Barabbas' in the 2019 general election through our revolutionary drive, our goal is more than doable if we faint not.

"We therefore charge you with the prayers to continue to garner strength for the tougher days ahead; for 'no pain, no gain'. Welcome to 2019, our year of TAKING IT BACK. Happy New Year!"

SaharaReporters, New York

