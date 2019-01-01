Beware Of Peddlers Of Fake News In 2019, APC Tells Bayelsans

The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the people to wary of the antics of those who spread fake news that can lead to breakdown of law and order in the state.

Doifie Buokoribo, APC State Publicity Secretary, stated this in the party's New Year message released on Monday in Yenagoa, in which he the party wished Bayelsans the best in their “traditionally lofty endeavours” in 2019.

Residents were urged to be wary of fake news, innuendos, and propaganda intentionally designed by “enemies of peace and democracy” to cause disaffection among the people for selfish political purposes.

The message read: “It is our honour to extend felicitations to you, the good people of Bayelsa State, on this joyful occasion of New Year’s Day. APC wishes all Bayelsans the best as they pursue their traditionally lofty endeavours throughout 2019 and beyond. You have shown outstanding civility remaining peaceful, despite living under a state government and party that all too often runs riot with power, looting and assaulting democratic freedoms and values, and spreading pain.

“APC salutes the resilience of the Bayelsa masses in the face of the myriad, but very avoidable, socio-economic challenges. May we also use this medium to warn the people of the state to be wary, as some powerful individuals in the state, with their acolytes outside, have concluded a plot to launch a campaign of fake news and disinformation intended to cause disaffection among the people and try to discredit some of our finest leaders to criminally perpetual themselves and their cronies in power.

"Information at our disposal has revealed how these enemies of our people and democracy have planned to use both formal and informal news channels, as well as traditional and new media to create, present, and disseminate their wicked falsehoods and conjectures. Fully aware that they cannot get political mandate from the people by wholesome means, this tribe of democracy haters have chosen the unwholesome method. But, as usual, we can cut the ground from under their feet.

“As the 2019 general election draws closer, we urge Bayelsans to embrace the wind of change blowing across the country. It is in the best interest of our people to cast their votes for the party that has hope, the APC. We call on the people of Bayelsa State to vote the APC presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, and others carrying our party’s flag for the various elective offices in the 2019 general elections. We should use our votes this February and March to leave retrogression and change to the next level of progress with the rest of Nigeria.

“We wish Bayelsa State a Happy New Year, and the earliest return to a prosperous future.”